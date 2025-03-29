Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

The Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic matchup is one of seven games scheduled for Saturday. Sacramento is ninth in the West with a 36-37 record, while Orlando is eighth in the East with a 35-39 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 71 times in the regular season, with the Kings holding a 40-31 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Feb. 5 when Orlando won 130-111 behind Franz Wagner’s 31 points. Domantas Sabonis led Sacramento with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic game is scheduled for 5 p.m. EDT on Saturday, March 29, at Kia Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Florida and NBCSCA. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Kings (-115) vs. Magic (-105)

Spread: Kings (-1) vs. Magic (+1)

Total (O/U): Kings -110 (o218.5) vs. Magic -110 (u218.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic preview

The Kings are going through a tough stretch with just three wins in the past 10 games. They are also in a battle with the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns for the final two play-in spots in the West. They have a 0.5-game advantage over Dallas and a 1.5-game lead over Phoenix. So, this game is very crucial to extend the lead.

Ad

Sacramento is coming off of a 128-107 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak. Domantas Sabonis led the team with a double-double of 22 points and 19 rebounds. Zach LaVine was the leading scorer with 29 points.

The Magic are facing stiff competition from the Chicago Bulls for the eighth spot in the standings. Orlando holds the lead for now but is only 1.5 games ahead. The team is coming off of a 101-92 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

Ad

Paolo Banchero had 35 points and 10 rebounds, while Franz Wagner added 20 points and nine rebounds.

Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic betting props

Domantas Sabonis’ points total is set at 15.5. He is coming off of a good game and is favored to go over by the oddsmakers as well. Bet on the over.

Paolo Banchero’s points total is set at 29.5. While the oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over, we do, as he crossed that mark in four straight games.

Ad

Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Kings slightly to get a win on the road. We, however, expect the home team to get a win. This should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total surpassing the 218.5-point mark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.