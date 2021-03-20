Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 20, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Sacramento Kings will be going up against an Eastern Conference superpower when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. The visitors are looking for a third consecutive victory after winning 107-96 against the Boston Celtics on Friday.

The Kings had three players score more than 20 points to give them a three-pronged attack, which the Celtics had no answer for. De’Aron Fox led the way with 29 points while Richaun Holmes contributed 25 and Buddy Hield scored 22.

De'Aaron Fox rises and WINS it for the @SacramentoKings❗️ pic.twitter.com/l1S4n7s9Tr — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2021

When they take to the court on Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back from a 109-105 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite a triple-double effort from Ben Simmons, the Sixers couldn’t extend a season-high six-game winning streak. It was, however, a commendable effort against an Eastern Conference rival with All-Star center Joel Embiid out with an injury.

Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Update

Sacramento Kings

Marvin Bagley (fractured left hand) will miss the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bagley suffered the fracture during Monday's game with the Charlotte Hornets and will be out for at least a month. According to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Sacramento Kings center doesn’t need surgery and will be re-evaluated at the end of the four-week period.

The Kings won’t be rushing him back anytime soon since they aren’t likely to make a run for the playoffs this season.

Harrison Barnes #40 is congratulated by Buddy Hield #24 and Marvin Bagley III #35. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Chimezie Metu (fractured right wrist) will also be unavailable for the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. He hasn’t played a game in more than a month and the team hasn’t provided new info on when he can return to action.

Philadelphia 76ers

Seth Curry (sprained ankle) will miss the next two games for the Philadelphia 76ers. He injured his ankle during the Milwaukee Bucks game last Wednesday, where he played 26 minutes.

Joel Embiid (bone bruise) will remain sidelined for another week or two. The Sacramento Kings game will be the fourth game he’s missed since the bone bruise injury.

Joel Embiid went down after suffering an apparent leg injury.



He went back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/Qd8IqC5Ric — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 13, 2021

Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

Bagley’s absence has opened up more playing time for Hassan Whiteside and Nemanja Bjelica. The duo should continue to take up the minutes that would normally go to the injured big man. As for Metu, he was not a regular rotation player before, which is why there hasn’t been a shakeup of the Kings’ frontcourt minutes since his injury last month.

Philadelphia 76ers

With Curry out for the Sixers, Furkan Korkmaz appears to be the front-runner for the starting shooting guard position. Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton should divvy up the remaining minutes in the wake of Curry’s absence for the next two games.

At center, Tony Bradley looks set to continue as Embiid’s replacement in the starting lineup. Dwight Howard will be his backup, but he is expected to gobble up most of the minutes at center.

Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings:

G De’Aaron Fox, G Tyrese Haliburton, F Buddy Hield, F Harrison Barnes, C Richaun Holmes

Philadelphia 76ers:

G Ben Simmons, G Furkan Korkmaz, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Tony Bradley

