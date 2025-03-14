Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar.14, 2025 

The Sacramento Kings versus Phoenix Suns matchup is one of 10 NBA games scheduled on Friday. The Kings (33-32) are the No. 9 team in the Western Conference, while the Suns (30-36) are in 11th place in the West.

Ad

The Kings and Suns have met each other 252 times in the regular season. Sacramento has won 106 times while Phoenix has secured victory 146 times.

Friday's game will be the third of four meetings between these two teams this season. The Kings are currently up 2-0 in this season series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns game details and odds

The game is set to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET inside Footprint Center. The game will be broadcast live on AZFa and NBCS. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Kings (+125) vs Suns (-150)

Spread: Kings (+3) vs Suns (-3)

Total (O/U): Kings -110 (o235.0) vs Suns -110 (u235.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns preview

The Kings are trying to arrest a three-game skid. On Thursday, they lost to the Golden State Warriors 130-104. DeMar DeRozan topped the scoring for the Kings as he had 23 points to go along with five rebounds and seven assists.

Ad

Similarly, the Suns are coming off back-to-back losses. On Wednesday, they were defeated by the Houston Rockets 111-104. In this game, Bradley Beal had 25 points and went 7-for-7 from the charity stripe.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns betting props

Zach LaVine's point total is set at 21.5, which is below his season average of 23.8 points per game. LaVine took just six field goal attempts and turned in a relatively quiet performance of 14 points in the loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

Ad

Kevin Durant's point total is set at 25.5, which is below his season average of 26.8 points a night. In the loss to the Rockets on Wednesday, Durant had 19 points and seven rebounds.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The Suns are favored to win at home against the visiting Kings. Domantas Sabonis remains sidelined for Sacramento as he recuperates from a hamstring injury. This makes it more difficult for the Kings to establish an interior presence against the Suns' prolific scoring talent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback