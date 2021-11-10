Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings, beginning their road trip, will visit the AT&T Center to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Both teams have struggled this season, and will look to end their respective losing streaks. The Kings have started inconsistently, winning two games after every two losses. The Spurs, meanwhile, might enter a rebuild soon.

Match Details

Fixture - Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Wednesday, November 10th, 2021; 8:30 PM ET (Thursday, November 11th; 7:00 AM IST).

Venue - AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX.,

Sacramento Kings Preview

Buddy Hield with the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings haven't been able to find any momentum or rhythm to begin this season. They are 5-6 right now. They have improved their perimeter defense, which is largely because of rookie Davion Mitchell. They are ninth in the league in three-pointers allowed and eight in opponent 3P%.

Buddy Hield has been a spark off the bench. He is second in the league in total three-pointers made with 48, only behind Stephen Curry (52). Hield is averaging the third-highest points in the team with 17.4 per game, despite coming off the bench. The Sacramento Kings (110.4 points per game) are sixth in the league in bench production, with Buddy Hield being a key reason for that.

Tyrese Haliburton and Terence Davis are both listed as questionable for this game due to back and ankle injuries, respectively.

Key Player - Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes with the Sacramento Kings

Harrison Barnes has established himself as the best player in the Sacramento Kings' roster. He is now the team's go-to scoring option, and has been clutch for them this season.

Barnes doesn't even receive the most shot attempts in the team, Fox and Hield get more than him, but Barnes is still averaging the most points in the team by far. He is averaging 22.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while shooting at an incredible 43.5% from beyond the arc on 6+ attempts a night, all career-highs.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Harrison Barnes for the win. Awful loss for the Suns Harrison Barnes for the win. Awful loss for the Suns https://t.co/D1O5gxtPeq

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Buddy Hield | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Maurice Harkless | C - Richaun Holmes.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

It is time for the San Antonio Spurs to enter a rebuild. Coach Gregg Popovich has done a great job in mentoring and training the young players in the team.

Dejounte Murray and Derrick White are flourishing in the backcourt, while Keldon Johnson has enjoyed career-high numbers. However, this roster is not capable of making the playoffs, and even if they make the play-in tournament like they did last season, they are unlikely to make any splash.

Center Jakob Poeltl has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. He is expected to miss at least this week of action. Meanwhile, Zach Collins is expected to be back after Christmas, after nearly two years. He played just 11 games in the 2019-20 NBA season, and has not laced up since then.

The San Antonio Spurs are 3-7 through their first ten games of the season as they face the Dallas Mavericks, LA Lakers and LA Clippers after the Sacramento Kings.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs shoots the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dejounte Murray has been the most consistent player for the San Antonio Spurs this season. He is averaging career-high numbers in every single category across the board, with 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Murray has had five games with 20 points or more and three with double-digit rebounds. He also registered a triple-double against the LA Lakers, with 21 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds.

San Antonio Spurs @spurs



20 PTS | 11 REB | 7 AST | 3 STL @DejounteMurray was in attack mode all night!20 PTS | 11 REB | 7 AST | 3 STL .@DejounteMurray was in attack mode all night! 20 PTS | 11 REB | 7 AST | 3 STL https://t.co/os3pc8JhSV

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray | G - Derrick White | F - Doug McDermott | F - Keldon Johnson | C - Drew Eubanks.

Kings vs Spurs Match Prediction

The Sacramento Kings have a better chance of winning this matchup against the San Antonio Spurs because they have a better roster. The Kings are trying to end their playoff drought, while the Spurs are looking like a bottom-table team. The Spurs are also dealing with a fair share of injuries this season.

Where to watch the Kings vs Spurs game?

The matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the San Antonio Spurs will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports California (NBCSCA) and CW35. The game can also be live streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at WOAI/KXTN and KHTK Sports 1140 AM to listen to the match's live commentary.

