San Antonio Spurs: 3 players the Spurs need to keep out of trade talks

LaMarcus Aldridge is among the players that the Spurs should be focused on retaining

The San Antonio Spurs have already made several moves this summer, and the franchise appears open to making further additions. In recent years, the Spurs have largely remained on the sidelines during the offseason, although the franchise has changed their approach after losing Kawhi Leonard, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker over the past year.

While Gregg Popovich's uncanny ability to get the most out of a limited roster was once on show during the 18-19 season, San Antonio's front office will be aware that the team has failed to win a playoff series in back-to-back seasons.

The Spurs are unlikely to pull off a blockbuster deal during the final weeks of the summer, although the franchise could make some smaller moves to solidify the roster. While some of the existing roster will need to make way, here are three players that San Antonio should keep out of trade talks.

#3 Rudy Gay

Rudy Gay has become an important player for coach Popovich

Just days into free agency, Rudy Gay agreed to a new two-year $32 million extension to stay with the Spurs. This makes Gay's immediate future in San Antonio safe, although some have suggested that the Spurs overpaid for the veteran, and may look to offload him later this year.

However, the Spurs will need to take on bad contracts in order to offload Gay's latest payday, and it is worth noting that the Brooklyn native has quickly adapted to Popovich's coaching system.

Despite expecting to feature from the bench, Gay started 51 games last season and shot a career-high 50% from the field. The 32-year-old has also developed into a threat from beyond the arc, and may assume a mentorship role following the exits of Parker, Gasol, and Ginobili.

