San Antonio Spurs: 3 players the Spurs should offload this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
14   //    02 Jul 2019, 06:50 IST

DeMar DeRozan failed to make the same sort of impact as Kawhi Leonard
DeMar DeRozan failed to make the same sort of impact as Kawhi Leonard

The NBA offseason is finally here, and while the San Antonio Spurs are not known for making significant moves over the summer, this year could prove to be an exception. Over the past 12 months, the Spurs have lost Kawhi Leonard, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker - and Gregg Popovich's side has also failed to win a playoff series since the 2017 Western Conference Finals.

Under Popovich's expertise, the Spurs finished the 2018-19 season with a 48-34 record, although there is no doubting that the legendary coach managed to overachieve with a below-average roster. 

The Spurs have a number of promising young players that look set to make a future impact, although the roster is also home to a number of veterans that look incapable of leading the Spurs into a new era. So, ahead of a pivotal summer, here are three individuals that the Spurs should consider offloading.

#3 Dante Cunningham

Dante Cunningham failed to make much of an impact during his season with the San Antonio Spurs
Dante Cunningham failed to make much of an impact during his season with the San Antonio Spurs

Dante Cunningham signed with the Spurs last summer following the expiration of his deal with the Brooklyn Nets, and the veteran's addition appeared to be a shrewd acquisition for the Spurs.

However, during his first season in San Antonio, Cunningham averaged just 14.4 minutes per game - the lowest tally since his rookie year. Cunningham also failed to make much of an impact during his time on the court, averaging just 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds during the regular season.

The veteran may be willing to sign a new minimum deal this summer, although the Spurs have plenty of promising young options that need game time to develop further. Due to this, Cunningham should be allowed to move on, and the forward should have no problem finding a new team.

