San Antonio Spurs: 3 stars that are unlikely to finish the season with the team

DeMar DeRozan is among the San Antonio Spurs stars that could depart this season

Gregg Popovich managed to once again surpass expectations and guide his San Antonio Spurs to the playoffs last season. The 2018-19 Spurs roster was among the weakest of Popovich's more than two-decade tenure with the organization, although the legendary coach managed to get the best out of his players to finish with an unlikely 48-34 record.

Popovich has since signed a new three-year extension as head coach, although the Spurs are once again facing a difficult season after failing to add significant additions in the offseason. Nevertheless, change could be in order in the coming months as the Spurs attempt to return to contention in the Western Conference, and plenty of talent could be let go. So, ahead of the 2019-20 season, here we will look at three San Antonio players that may not finish the campaign with the team.

#3 Patty Mills

Patty Mills is among San Antonio's highest earners despite appearing from the bench

Patty Mills has been a great servant to the Spurs since signing with the franchise back in 2012. However, the Australian star has never managed to force his way into Popovich's starting lineup and has started just 55 times during his 8 seasons in San Antonio.

This would not be a problem but for the fact that Mills is among the Spurs' highest earners and the point guard still has two years remaining on his four-year, $50 million deal. Only DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge earn more, and Popovich's refusal to embrace the three has also resulted in one of Mills' biggest strengths being underused.

Evidently, Mills is a player that the organization has great respect for, although, with Derrick White, and Bryn Forbes both impressing, and the return of Dejounte Murray, the Spurs may be tempted to move on from the 31-year-old.

