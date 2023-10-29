San Antonio Spurs Injury Report: Latest status on Victor Wembanyama's availability

The San Antonio Spurs will have the difficult task of facing off against the LA Clippers on Sunday. The Clippers boast one of the best wing duos in the NBA, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy and ready to play. At the time of writing, Victor Wembanyama is scheduled to participate in the contest.

Wembanyama has already begun proving that the hype surrounding his arrival in the NBA is justified. The 7-foot-4 rookie has been displaying a unique and versatile offensive game. Despite his size, Wembanyama can attack off the dribble, work in the post and hit 3s from the perimeter. He's also proving to be an elite defensive presence who can utilize his length to block shots from anywhere on the court.

The San Antonio Spurs are still taking things slowly with their young star. Gregg Popovich is managing Wembanyama's minutes, while his teammates limit the frequency with which the offense runs through him, much to the chagrin of the fanbase. Nevertheless, Wembanyama has been an exciting prospect to follow through the first few games of the season.

The contest will be Wembanyama's first game in Los Angeles, a city widely viewed as one of the most iconic in basketball.

Victor Wembanyama's skill is more advanced that his physical attributes

According to an NBA scout who spoke with The Athletic's Kelly Iko under the condition of anonymity, Victor Wembanyama's skill set is more advanced than the physical aspects of his game. The San Antonio Spurs rookie is 19 years old. As he ages and puts more time into the weight room, his physical attributes will certainly catch up.

"Offensively, his skill is ahead of his physicality," the scout said. "And I think as his physicality over time catches up, you’ll start to see him impacting the game defensively as well as rebounding wise.

"Those two things right now stand out: He still needs time to catch up, but offensively, I don’t really worry. He can get any shot he wants. He has a certain fluidity and a feel that’s just rare for his size."

Wembanyama is at the start of his NBA career. Over time, he will add muscle and strength to his frame. Once that happens, he will be better equipped to deal with the physicality of the NBA. Until then, Wembanyama will need to rely on his skill and size to make an impact on his team.

However, that's already looking like a good option as coaches around the NBA struggle to come up with answers on how to slow the rookie down.