San Antonio Spurs Injury Report: Will Victor Wembanyama and Zach Collins suit up?

San Antonio Spurs' players Victor Wembanyama and Zach Collins' potential absence could be big losses for the team. Spurs have not done well this season with just seven wins in their 40 games. The Charlotte Hornets are up next on their schedule at the Spectrum Center this January 19.

As per the latest injury update from the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama will not be participating in the upcoming game, indicating that the rookie will be taking a rest.

Three other players are also ruled out including Zach Collins, Sidy Cissoko and Charles Bassey. The rest of the team including Jeremy Sochan and Tre Jones are expected to play against the Hornets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The game between the Spurs and Hornets can be seen on live television starting at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time at Bally Sports SE-CHA and Bally Sports SW-SA. Both feeds are made available to NBA League Pass subscribers for those who prefer to watch via online live streaming.

What happened to Victor Wembanyama and Zach Collins?

As the injury report of the San Antonio Spurs indicated, Victor Wembanyama has no injury but will be taking a rest in this upcoming matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. This will be the fifth game that the French big man will miss in the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, Zach Collins has been out of the San Antonio Spurs roster since December 30 after having an ankle injury. This will be the 10th game that Collins will miss this season. In the meantime, Julian Chamgagnie has been elevated to starter status since Collins had the injury.

Victor Wembanyama and Zach Collins' stats vs the Charlotte Hornets

This will be the second and the last time that the Spurs and Hornets will face this season. The last matchup occurred at the Frost Bank Center on January 12, 2024, which the Spurs won by 36 points, 135-99.

Victor Wembanyama was able to play in this game and provided the Spurs with 26 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. He also shot 9-of-14 from the field and sank 2-of-3 shots beyond the three-point line.

However, Zach Collins missed this game against the Hornets. In 31 games played before the injury, he has been a serviceable center giving the team 12.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also shoots 49% from the field and does 31% from the three-point line.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!