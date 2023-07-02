If Ben Simmons were to be traded to the San Antonio Spurs, the team might possess the perfect coach to help him resemble the All-Star he used to be. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey wrote that the legendary Gregg Popovich could help resurrect Simmons' career in San Antonio.

Popovich, who has guided the Spurs to five championships, is easily one of the greatest coaches in NBA history.

"And if there's one organization and coaching staff that might be able to coax the old Simmons out of hiding, it's San Antonio and the one led by Gregg Popovich," Bailey wrote.

Bailey came up with a trade idea that sends Simmons from the Brooklyn Nets to the Spurs in a deal centered around Damian Lillard:

"Brooklyn Nets Receive: Damian Lillard and two 2024 second-round picks from the San Antonio Spurs"

"Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Doug McDermott, Cam Thomas, Day'Ron Sharpe, a 2025 first-round pick from Brooklyn (via Phoenix), a 2027 first-round pick from Brooklyn (via Philadelphia), a 2028 first-round pick from Brooklyn and a 2029 first-round pick from Brooklyn (via Dallas)"

"San Antonio Spurs Receive: Ben Simmons and Kevin Knox"

Simmons, the top pick in the 2016 NBA draft, has had an up-and-down career to say the least. The former LSU Tiger became a three-time All-Star with the Philadelphia 76ers, forming a dynamic duo with Joel Embiid.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes People seem to forget that Ben Simmons is a 3x All-Star, 1x All-NBA and DPOY runner-up People seem to forget that Ben Simmons is a 3x All-Star, 1x All-NBA and DPOY runner-up https://t.co/QEffcpxRro

However, things haven't been so great over the past few years. Simmons missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a holdout as well as a back injury. This past season, he averaged just 6.9 points, 6.1 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game with the Nets.

Simmons got a fresh start when he was traded from Philly to Brooklyn. Yet, his Nets' career has been an epic fail thus far. Perhaps relocating to San Antonio, where he can play for a Hall of Fame coach in Popovich, would be the ideal landing spot for the former All-Star.

Could Gregg Popovich help Ben Simmons return to the player he once was?

Popovich has done a marvelous job since becoming the Spurs' head coach back in 1996. The three-time NBA Coach of the Year impressively led the team to a winning record in each of his first 22 seasons. He also guided them to at least 50 wins in 18 consecutive seasons.

"Coach Pop" is known for bringing the best out of his players and putting them in the best position to succeed. He helped mold players like Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili into Hall of Famers. While he might not turn Ben Simmons into a Hall of Famer if he becomes a Spur, he could contribute to him emerging as an impact player once again.

Emile A.S.H. #2 @eml_meister > 5x NBA Champion

> Multiple time Coach of the Year winner

> Led the Spurs to 18 straight 50 win seasons

> An amazing coach and an amazing person

> Most wins by a Coach in history



There's no argument here, Coach Gregg Popovich is the greatest head coach in NBA history, no cap > 5x NBA Champion> Multiple time Coach of the Year winner> Led the Spurs to 18 straight 50 win seasons> An amazing coach and an amazing person> Most wins by a Coach in historyThere's no argument here, Coach Gregg Popovich is the greatest head coach in NBA history, no cap https://t.co/35iHVQPHVG

The Spurs, of course, selected French big man Victor Wembanyama with the top pick in the 2023 NBA draft. If Popovich can get Simmons back on track, he could be a good fit playing alongside the talented rookie. Wembanyama would get a bunch of open looks due to the superb playmaking abilities of Simmons.

Popovich has always emphasized defense, which is what Simmons was great at during his 76er days. He was named to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team twice and was the league's steals leader during the 2019-20 season.

The Spurs are building around the likes of Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan. Add a rejuvenated Ben Simmons to that young core and they can be one of the league's most improved teams next season.

