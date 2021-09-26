San Antonio Spurs Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The San Antonio Spurs find themselves in unfamiliar territory heading into the 2021-22 NBA season. They barely made it to the NBA play-in tournament as the 10th seed last season. They largely did so because of the exploits of DeMar DeRozan, who has since signed with the Chicago Bulls.

Gregg Popovich and the Spurs have been in a rebuilding phase for a while now. After the Tim Duncan era ended, they had Kawhi Leonard to build around. But he was sent to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for DeRozan.

LaMarcus Aldridge has since left the franchise as well, and now the Spurs are left with a group of young players. They have a few veterans in the locker room as well, such as Al-Farouq Aminu and Thaddeus Young. But considering their roster, the Spurs are unlikely to make the playoffs next season.

On that note, here's a look at the San Antonio Spurs' roster and schedule ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season:

San Antonio Spurs' roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

The San Antonio Spurs signed sharpshooter Bryn Forbes and forward Zach Collins in free agency. They also drafted Joshua Primo and Joe Wieskamp in the 2021 NBA Draft as the 12th and 41st pick, respectively, while also signing Jock Landale who went undrafted.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs bid farewell to Patty Mills, who has joined the Brooklyn Nets. The DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls sent Al-Farouq Aminu, Thaddeus Young and two second-round draft picks to the Spurs.

Here is the full roster of the San Antonio Spurs for the 2021-22 NBA season:

Player Name: Position: Years in NBA: Dejounte Murray Guard 4 Keita Bates-Diop Forward 3 Zach Collins Forward 3 Derrick White Guard 4 Jakob Poeltl Center 5 Keldon Johnson Forward 2 Drew Eubanks Forward 3 Al-Farouq Aminu Forward 11 Bryn Forbes Guard 5 Tre Jones Guard 1 Jock Landale Center R Doug McDermott Forward 7 Joshua Primo Guard R Luka Samanic Forward 2 Devin Vassell Guard 1 Lonnie Walker IV Guard 3 Thaddeus Young Forward 14 Joe Wieskamp (Two-way) Guard R

The San Antonio Spurs signed Joe Wieskamp on a two-way deal. He is a knockdown shooter with decent range, and is easily one of the best shooters in the 2021 NBA draft class.

He shot 42.4% from beyond the arc in his freshman year with the Iowa Hawkeyes before going up to 46.2% in his junior year, doing so with higher attempts per game.

Aram Cannuscio @AC__Hoops Joe Wieskamp gets us started on Day 2, picking up where he left off yesterday with a catch and shoot 3. Joe Wieskamp gets us started on Day 2, picking up where he left off yesterday with a catch and shoot 3. https://t.co/t3tPmc4e7d

The San Antonio Spurs' roster now stands at 17 players, along with one two-way deal.

The NBA rules allows a 15-man roster and two players on two-way contracts, so expect the Spurs' roster to shake up after training camp. That's because they'll release the players on non-guaranteed deals and sign another on a two-way contract before the regular season kicks off.

Key dates for San Antonio Spurs entering 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.

Season Opener: Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs (October 20th, 2021 - Wednesday, 8:30 PM ET).

The San Antonio Spurs' season opener is against the Orlando Magic at home. They have just five national TV games next season, four on NBA TV and one on ESPN.

San Antonio Spurs' preseason schedule and dates

The San Antonio Spurs could use the preseason to test various lineups and get a glimpse of how the upcoming season could pan out for them. They have an entirely new group, so coach Gregg Popovich has to evaluate how the depth and rotations would look like.

Here is the San Antonio Spurs' preseason schedule:

Date and Time Match TV Monday, 10/4/21, 8:30 PM ET Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs Bally Sports Southwest Wednesday, 10/6/21, 7:00 PM ET San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons Bally Sports Southwest Friday, 10/8/21, 8:30 PM ET Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs Bally Sports Southwest Sunday, 10/10/21, 6:00 PM ET San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Bally Sports Southwest Friday, 10/15/21, 8:30 PM ET Houston Rocket vs San Antonio Spurs Bally Sports Southwest

The San Antonio Spurs have a five-game preseason schedule, with three home games and two on the road. The official TV broadcast schedule of their games is not out yet. But we predict that the Spurs' home broadcast channel, Bally Sports Southwest, should cover their preseason games.

