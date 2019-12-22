San Antonio Spurs Rumors: LaMarcus Aldridge attracting plenty of interest around the league, Chris Paul could be swapped for DeMar DeRozan and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

LaMarcus Aldridge

The San Antonio Spurs have shown some signs of life over the past two weeks, although Greg Popovich's team remains in danger of missing out on the playoffs for the first time since the 1996-97 NBA season.

As we approach the new year, the Spurs hold an 11-16 record and face competition from the Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves as they fight to secure one of the final two playoff spots in the Western Conference.

Evidently, the Spurs have fallen a long way over the past few years, and much-overdue changes could be made ahead of the February trade deadline. So as we head into the final few weeks of 2019, here we take a look at all the latest Spurs trade rumors you need to know.

#1 LaMarcus Aldridge is attracting plenty of interest from around the league

LaMarcus Aldridge has been among San Antonio's best performers

LaMarcus Aldridge has only missed out on All-Star selection once during his four years with the Spurs, and the veteran has once again been among the team's best performers during their underwhelming start to the season. Despite being utilized less on offense, Aldridge has still managed to average 18.8 points on 50.1 percent shooting, while also contributing 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

Aldridge will turn 35 next year, but Frank Urbina of HoopsHype is reporting that the Trail Blazers, Nuggets, Kings and Suns are among the teams that could be interested in launching a move for the veteran big.

Aldridge is under contract until the 2020-21 season, and the Spurs face no immediate pressure to trade their best player. However, the organization will be aware that Aldridge remains their most valuable trade chip.

1 / 3 NEXT