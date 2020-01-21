San Antonio Spurs Rumors: Spurs 'undecided' on the futures of DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMarre Carroll set to stay, and more

LaMarcus Aldridge has been linked with an exit from the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have shown signs of life since the turn of the year, although the team is in serious danger of missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 1997. At the midway point of the season, the Spurs sit 9th in the Western Conference with an 18-23 record, and they face a battle with up to seven teams to secure one of the final two playoff spots.

Due to Gregg Popovich's coaching expertise, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Spurs go on a late surge to keep up their incredible record of reaching the postseason, although changes to the roster are long overdue, and the front office may be uncharacteristically active ahead of the trade deadline. So, as we draw closer to the deadline for trades, here we will take a look at all the latest San Antonio rumors you need to know.

#1 Spurs undecided on futures of DeMar D and LaMarcus AldridgeeRozan

DeRozan and Aldridge have been frequently linked with a trade from the Spurs

With San Antonio facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs, there has been plenty of speculation regarding the futures of LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan. The veteran duo remains among San Antonio's best performers, although they are the wrong side of 30 and not signed to long-term deals. In terms of either exciting ahead of the traded deadline, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that the Spurs currently remain undecided:

A source in contact with the Spurs said San Antonio hasn’t decided what to do regarding LaMarcus Aldridge and Demar DeRozan.

Aldridge has made 39 appearances for the Spurs this season, averaging 19.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per contest. Meanwhile, DeRozan has played 41 times, averaging 22.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per contest. He is also shooting a career-high 53.8 percent from the field.

