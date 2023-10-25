San Antonio Spurs starting lineup for 2023-24 NBA season: All players listed.

The San Antonio Spurs begin their season at home against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

The Spurs are young and building around No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. They did not make any big summer acquisitions, so Wemby will be the headliner when this team trots out its lineup.

The Spurs will go up against Luka Doncic in game one. They will be without Devonte Graham. He's serving his two-game suspension for a DWI.

Big man Zach Collins is also questionable but should be a starter. Here's the Spurs potential starting lineup:

Projected Starters Name Point Guard Jeremy Sochan Shooting Guard Devin Vassell Small Forward Keldon Johnson Power Forward Victor Wembanyama Center Zach Collins

The team is centered around Wembanyama. The 7-footer showed off his insane skills during some highlight-worthy plays in preseason.

The Spurs have not said how they will load-manage the future superstar. He averaged 19.2 ppg in 21 minutes per game in four preseason outings.

He will also be joined by the rest of the Spurs' ascending young core. Devin Vassell is a franchise centerpiece now after signing a five-year, $135 million extension. He will look to improve on his 18.5 ppg last season.

His counterpart is Keldon Johnson. The Olympic gold medalist is one of the most underrated players in the league. Johnson will look to take another step from his 22.0ppg last season. Jeremy Sochan will provide the grit and playmaking at point guard.

Wembanyama will be allowed the flexibility to play at the four despite his size. Zach Collins will start alongside him. The two will form a towering frontcourt that many teams will struggle to match up against.

San Antonio Spurs bench players

Victor Wembanyama is the headline of the San Antonio Spurs. Every game will be focused on him, but the Spurs also have some solid bench depth.

Gregg Popovich will have plenty of options to supplement his starting rotation. There are some serious young candidates to make a leap this season.

Tre Jones could be a solid backup point guard, much like his brother Tyus. Graham will also be a dynamic backup playmaker once he returns from suspension. Malaki Branham, out of Ohio State, is another young player who could become a microwave scorer off the bench.

Charles Bassey looked healthy in preseason and could be a solid backup center. Cedi Osman found his fit with the young San Antonio Spurs team and could get a heavy dose of minutes off the bench.