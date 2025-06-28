San Antonio Spurs Summer League 2025 roster, dates and complete schedule

The San Antonio Spurs will take part in the NBA 2K26 Summer League. They will be participating in the California Classic and the Las Vegas Summer League. The Summer League will be the perfect opportunity for the Spurs to showcase their rookies. They had a solid draft, acquiring former Rutgers star Dylan Harper with the second pick and Carter Bryant from Arizona with the 14th pick.

This will be the first Summer League for Spurs' coach Mitch Johnson. He took over from long-term coach Gregg Popovich, who stepped down after 29 years, and transitioned fully to his role in the Spurs front office.

Let's take a look at the Spurs' roster ahead of the Summer League:

San Antonio Spurs 2025 Summer League roster

The Spurs made moves after they traded their second-round pick to the Indiana Pacers. They signed LSU guard Camryn Carter and USC wing Chibuzo Agbo. The key players for the Spurs would be Dylan Harper, Carter Bryant and David Duke Jr.

Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs speaks to the media after being drafted second overall during the 2025 NBA Draft at Brooklyn Center, New York - Source: Getty

The complete roster is as follows:

Player Position Malachi Flynn Guard Kyle Mangas Guard Jameer Nelson Jr. Guard Carter Bryant Forward David Duke Jr. Guard Dylan Harper Guard Harrison Ingram Forward Riley Minx Guard

San Antonio Spurs 2025 Summer League schedule

The Spurs will tip off their Summer League season in the California Classic Summer League, featuring the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers. It begins on July 5 against the Heat, followed by a game against the Warriors and the Lakers.

Here's the Spurs' California Classic Summer League schedule:

Game Date and Time Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs Saturday, July 5, 1:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs Sunday, July 6, 3:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Lakers Tuesday, July 8 (Time TBD)

Additionally, San Antonio will also take part in the Las Vegas Summer League. A high-profile game will see Dylan Harper and San Antonio face off against first pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks on July 12.

San Antonio's Las Vegas Summer League schedule:

Game Date and Time San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers July 10, 10 p.m. EST San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks July 12, 4 p.m. EST San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz July 14, 8:30 p.m. EST San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets July 17, 7 p.m. EST

The Las Vegas Summer League is scheduled to take place from July 10 to 20 at the Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.

Each team will play five games. The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs.

