San Antonio Spurs Summer League 2025 roster, dates and complete schedule

The San Antonio Spurs will take part in the NBA 2K26 Summer League. They will be participating in the California Classic and the Las Vegas Summer League. The Summer League will be the perfect opportunity for the Spurs to showcase their rookies. They had a solid draft, acquiring former Rutgers star Dylan Harper with the second pick and Carter Bryant from Arizona with the 14th pick.
This will be the first Summer League for Spurs' coach Mitch Johnson. He took over from long-term coach Gregg Popovich, who stepped down after 29 years, and transitioned fully to his role in the Spurs front office.
Let's take a look at the Spurs' roster ahead of the Summer League:
San Antonio Spurs 2025 Summer League roster
The Spurs made moves after they traded their second-round pick to the Indiana Pacers. They signed LSU guard Camryn Carter and USC wing Chibuzo Agbo. The key players for the Spurs would be Dylan Harper, Carter Bryant and David Duke Jr.
The complete roster is as follows:
San Antonio Spurs 2025 Summer League schedule
The Spurs will tip off their Summer League season in the California Classic Summer League, featuring the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers. It begins on July 5 against the Heat, followed by a game against the Warriors and the Lakers.
Here's the Spurs' California Classic Summer League schedule:
Additionally, San Antonio will also take part in the Las Vegas Summer League. A high-profile game will see Dylan Harper and San Antonio face off against first pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks on July 12.
San Antonio's Las Vegas Summer League schedule:
The Las Vegas Summer League is scheduled to take place from July 10 to 20 at the Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.
Each team will play five games. The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs.
