San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 11th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks will lock horns with each other in an exciting 2021-22 NBA regular-season game at State Farm Arena on Friday.

The Spurs haven't been in the best of form of late, losing four of their last five games. The Cleveland Cavaliers handed San Antonio a 105-92 loss in their previous outing. They started the game well but couldn't keep up the momentum entering the second quarter, getting outscored 18-28 during that stretch. That set the tone for the Cavs to win the tie, despite first-time All-Star Dejounte Murray's 17-point, nine-assist effort.

Meanwhile, the Hawks snapped a two-game skid, beating the Indiana Pacers 133-112 in their last match. They led by 18 points by the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Trae Young scored 34 points and dished out 11 assists, shooting 13-of-20 from the floor.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The Spurs injury report features three players, including new signings Goran Dragic and Tomas Satoransky. The two guards are not with the team as of now and will not be featuring in the lineup, while Tre Jones is listed as questionable because of a dental procedure.

Player Name Status Reason Tomas Satoransky Out Not with team Goran Dragic Out Not with team Tre Jones Questionable Dental procedure

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Hawks have listed Lou Williams as questionable because of a hamstring injury.

Player Name Status Reason Lou Williams Questionable Hamstring injury

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs starting lineup will see some changes following Derrick White's trade to the Boston Celtics. Devin Vassell could take up the shooting guard role next to Dejounte Murray in the backcourt, while Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl will complete the rest of the lineup.

Joshua Primo, Zach Collins and Lonnie Walker will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are likely to deploy their regular starting lineup featuring Trae Young and Kevin Huerter as guards, with John Collins, De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela occupying the three frontcourt spots.

Delon Wright, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Onyeka Danilo Gallinari will likely play the most minutes among the bench unit.

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

G - Dejounte Murray | G - Devin Vassell | F - Doug McDermott | F - Keldon Johnson | C - Jakob Poeltl.

Atlanta Hawks

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - De'Andre Hunter | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela.

