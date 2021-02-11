San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - February 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The 2020-21 NBA season continues with an exciting fixture between two playoff hopefuls when the San Antonio Spurs take on the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on Friday.

The 14-11 San Antonio Spurs have seen their ups and downs this campaign and will enter this contest with the sixth-best record in the West. Meanwhile, the shorthanded Atlanta Hawks (11-13) are in deep trouble after going 4-6 in their last ten outings.

Nevertheless, both sides will battle for a win in this matchup after dropping their previous games.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, February 12th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET. (Saturday 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The gritty San Antonio Spurs are doing better than expected this season. Their performances serve as a testament to the greatness of one of the finest basketball coaches of all time, Greg Popovich.

DeMar DeRozan has to be one of the most underrated stars in the NBA.

The San Antonio Spurs enter this contest with a .56 winning percentage after dropping their previous matchup to the Warriors 91-114.

In that game, the San Antonio Spurs struggled to get the ball to drop, ending the night with an abysmal 37% shooting from the floor. They did not have a single player scoring above 20 points as they slumped to their eleventh loss of the season.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan (#10) of the San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan had a rough night against the Warriors, managing only 12 points in 28 minutes from the floor.

With LaMarcus Aldridge on the sidelines, the San Antonio Spurs will need DeRozan to bounce back with a big performance against the Atlanta Hawks.

The four-time All-Star has played well for the San Antonio Spurs this season, averaging 20 points, 6.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 23 appearances.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Dejounte Murray, G Derrick White, F DeMar DeRozan, F Keldon Johnson, C Jakob Poeltl.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Mavericks, losing by a solitary point.

With the loss, the Atlanta Hawks' winning percentage has dropped to .458 ahead of their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.

Most games with 25+ points & 10+ assists before turning 23 in NBA history:



Oscar Robertson 43

Trae Young 40

Luka Doncic 38

LeBron James 28

Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce will need to make some adjustments to help his team navigate through this tough stretch, as several players have been sidelined due to injury.

However, Trae Young continues to sizzle night after night, but will need the rest of the cast to step up and help the side get back to winning ways.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young (#11) of the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young is coming off a great showing against the resurgent Dallas Mavericks.

He battled hard with Luka Doncic at the point position, registering an impressive 25-point performance in an extended 42 minutes from the floor. He also dished out a whopping 15 assists and collected seven boards on the night.

Young will undoubtedly attempt to keep producing at a high level when he comes up against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Danilo Gallinari, F John Collins, C Clint Capela..

Spurs vs Hawks Match Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs have won three of their last four games. Their recent form suggests they could have the upper hand in this contest.

On the flip side, the Atlanta Hawks have dropped three of their last four outings, and will be desperate to turn things around with a win against the Spurs at home.

The Atlanta Hawks will be determined to avoid another loss and sink further down the Eastern Conference table

Where to watch Spurs vs Hawks?

The game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Atlanta Hawks will be telecast on Fox Sports Southeast (Atlanta) and Fox Sports Southwest (San Antonio). The game will be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.