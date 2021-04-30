San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs will conclude their four-game road trip in the 2020-21 NBA with a visit to the TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics on Friday. It is a game crucial for the postseason hopes of both teams.

DeMar DeRozan and co. will look to sweep their season series when they take on the Boston Celtics on Friday. In their last 11 games, the San Antonio Spurs have gone 7-4, including three wins in their last four outings. They have a 31-30 record on the season and are ninth in the Western Conference with 11 games remaining this campaign.

In their last outing, the Boston Celtics ended their three-game skid with a 120-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. The victory keeps the Celtics one place above the play-in tournament spots.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will look to step up their games heading into the last nine games of the regular season.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics Injury Update

San Antonio Spurs

Derrick White (#4) drives to the basket.

The San Antonio Spurs have listed two players out of this game.

Derrick White may be out for the season after suffering a severe ankle sprain on Monday in the game against the Washington Wizards. That was coach Gregg Popovich’s assessment, according to ProjectSpurs.com’s Paul Garcia, but there is no official word on that yet.

Meanwhile, Trey Lyles is nursing a right ankle sprain that will keep him out of the Boston Celtics game on Friday. There’s no update yet from the San Antonio Spurs on a possible timeline for his return.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have placed Kemba Walker on their injury report for this game.

Kemba Walker heads to the locker room clutching his left side pic.twitter.com/yPWUcsSoLR — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 25, 2021

Walker is doubtful for the San Antonio Spurs game, as he is dealing with a left oblique strain. He missed the team’s last two games and will likely miss this one as well.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

In White's absence last Wednesday, Devin Vassell took the starting point guard spot. Lonnie Walker IV will back him up, as the two guards will need to play extended minutes from here on.

Lyles hasn’t played since March 24, and his 15.6 minutes per game tally has been distributed among the team’s other forwards, with Drew Eubanks, Luka Samanic and Keita Bates-Diop receiving more game time.

Boston Celtics

If Walker is ruled out for the game, either Marcus Smart or Tremont Waters will take his position as the starter at point guard. Payton Pritchard could have an uptick in his minutes, backing them up.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Devin Vassell l Shooting Guard - Dejounte Murray l Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan l Power Forward - Keldon Johnson l Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Tremont Waters l Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart l Small Forward - Jaylen Brown l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Tristan Thompson.

