San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Match Preview and Predictions - 8th January 2020

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns

Match details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics

Date and time: Wednesday, 8 January 2020, 7:00 PM ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Last game results

San Antonio Spurs (15-20): 126-104 win against the Milwaukee Bucks (6 January 2020)

Boston Celtics (25-9): 99-94 loss against the Washington Wizards (6 January 2020)

San Antonio Spurs preview

The San Antonio Spurs have been struggling a lot this season. They have made the playoffs in 22 straight seasons, but face an uphill battle to qualify this season.

The Spurs have a 15-20 record at the moment and are the 8th ranked team in the Western Conference. They had a great win against the top ranked team, Milwaukee Bucks, in the last match.

Key player - DeMar DeRozan

San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns

DeMar DeRozan has been in top form in recent games for the Spurs. After pouring in 30 points against the Thunder in the previous match, DeRozan scored a game high 25 points against the Bucks.

Advertisement

DeRozan is averaging 21.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game on a very efficient 53% shooting from the field. He has also been a subject of trade rumors, but has still continued his dominance displays for the Spurs.

Spurs predicted lineup

Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes, DeMar DeRozan, Trey Lyles, LeMarcus Aldridge

Boston Celtics preview

The Boston Celtics have been terrific this season despite the loss of Kyrie Irving. The Celtics have been playing with renewed energy and freshness.

The trio of Brown, Tatum and Hayward has worked superbly, and Kemba Walker has slotted seamlessly into the setup. The Celtics are the 2nd ranked team in the Eastern Conference with a 25-9 record.

Key player - Jaylen Brown

Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown has been superb for the Celtics in recent matches and has totally justified his huge wages. He is a very good defender and has been contributing significantly on the offensive end.

Brown is averaging 20.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season. He scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in his last match against the Wizards.

Celtics predicted lineup

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis

Spurs vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Celtics have played great basketball this season, and they lost a close match in their last encounter against the Wizards.

The Spurs, despite struggling this season, had a great win against the Bucks in their last match.

Prediction: The Boston Celtics to have an easy win at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

Where to watch Spurs vs Celtics?

This Eastern Conference match-up can be seen on Fox Sports South West San Antonio and NBC Sports Boston, or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.