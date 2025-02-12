San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 12, 2025 

The San Antonio Spurs versus Boston Celtics matchup is one of 15 games scheduled for Wednesday. San Antonio is 12th in the West with a 23-28 record, while Boston is second in the East with a 38-16 record.

The two teams have played each other 103 times in the regular season, with the Spurs holding a 58-45 lead. This will be their first game this season. In their last meeting on Jan. 17, 2024, the Celtics won 117-98 behind Jayson Tatum’s 24 points. Victor Wembanyama led San Antonio with 27 points.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics game details and odds

The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It will also air locally on NBC SPORTS BOSTON and CWSA. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Spurs (+275) vs. Celtics (-350)

Spread: Spurs (+8.5) vs. Celtics (-8.5)

Total (O/U): Spurs -110 (o234) vs. Celtics -110 (u234)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics preview

The Spurs traded for De’Aaron Fox prior to the trade deadline and he has had a mixed start to life in San Antonio. The team has gone 2-2 in the four games he has played so far. Fox averaged 21.3 points, 8.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals in those games.

San Antonio most recently got a 131-121 win against the Washington Wizards on Monday. Wembanyama had a double-double of 31 points and 15 rebounds, while Fox had 30 points. The team is just 4-6 over the past 10 games and is 3.0 games out of the 10th spot in the standings.

The Celtics have been fairly consistent throughout the season and have played as defending champions are supposed to. They are on a two-game winning streak and have won seven of their past 10 games.

Boston is coming off a 103-85 win against the Miami Heat on Monday. All starters scored in double digits, with Jayson Tatum leading them with 33 points and eight rebounds.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics betting props

De’Aaron Fox’s points total is set at 22.5, which is under his season average of 24.7 points. Bet on Fox to have a big game against the Celtics and score over 22.5 points.

Jayson Tatum’s points total is set at 26.5, which is under his season average of 26.9 points. He averages 36.5 points over the past two games. Tatum should have a good game on Wednesday as well. Bet on the over.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Celtics to get a win at home. While Boston should get the win, it could struggle to cover the spread if Jaylen Brown, who is listed as questionable with a knee injury, doesn’t play. This should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total going past 234 points.

