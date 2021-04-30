San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - April 30, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs will end their four-game road trip in the 2020-21 NBA with a meeting with the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Friday. In their first meeting of the season in January, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Boston Celtics 110-106.

Thanks to DeMar DeRozan’s 21 points, LaMarcus Aldridge’s 20 and Keldon Johnson’s 18 points and ten rebounds, the San Antonio Spurs escaped with a narrow win at home. In the final minute of the game, DeRozan canned a jumper, and Dejounte Murray had a steal and breakaway dunk to give the San Antonio Spurs a 107-103 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

DeMar DeRozan drives on PJ.Washington.

The Boston Celtics will want to return the favor when they play on their home floor on Friday. Marcus Smart will be back from a one-game suspension, but Kemba Walker is doubtful for the match.

Match Details

Fixture - San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Friday, April 30th; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, May 1st; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - TD Garden, Boston, MA.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

Dejounte Murray (#5) dribbles the ball up the court as Dillon Brooks (#24) reaches to defend.

The San Antonio Spurs are ninth in the Western Conference standings, with a 31-30 record on the season. If they stay within the 7-10 spots till the end of the season, it will guarantee their berth in the play-in tournament.

After three games on the road, the San Antonio Spurs are 2-1, with huge wins over the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards and a disappointing loss to the Miami Heat.

That 111-116 setback was particularly tough to swallow, as a win would have kept them in eighth spot. They’ll now have to bounce back on Friday against the Boston Celtics to avoid going further down the standings.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan understands how important this final stretch of the regular season is. He has been playing some excellent basketball for the San Antonio Spurs.

In his last eight games, DeRozan has averaged 23.3 points, 7.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest. In his team's wins over the Pelicans and Wizards, De Rozan scored 32 and 37 points, respectively.

DeMar DeRozan's been a model of consistency.

These are above his usual season numbers, indicating that he knows this last month is crucial to his team's playoff hopes, and he has stepped up his performances.

The San Antonio Spurs veteran will have to bring his A-game again when he goes up against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, one of the best perimeter defenders in the league .

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Devin Vassell l Shooting Guard - Dejounte Murray l Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan l Power Forward - Keldon Johnson l Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Boston Celtics Preview

Jaylen Brown (#7( shoots over Miles Bridges (#0).

The Boston Celtics broke a three-game slide when they beat the Charlotte Hornets 120-111 on Wednesday. Courtesy Jaylen Brown’s 38 points and Jayson Tatum’ 35, the Boston Celtics were able to stop their recent skid.

Now 33-30 on the season, the Boston Celtics can’t afford to lose any games, especially against the teams in the lower rung of the East, as only two games separate the four teams from the fourth to seventh spots.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

After coming off a 32-point game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Jayson Tatum has been having wildly inconsistent performances. After scoring 44 one night, he would go on to score 14 the next. Then, a 38-point game would be followed up by a 19-point outing on 6-of-16 shooting.

Jayson Tatum x Jaylen Brown tonight:



JT - 35 PTS - 8 REB - 8 AST - 52 FG%



JB - 38 PTS - 7 REB - 4 AST - 56 FG%

In fairness to Tatum, he has been dealing with a left ankle impingement,t which could be affecting his play. Nonetheless, when he’s suited up, the Boston Celtics expect him to play through injury, especially heading into the final nine games of the season.

Against the San Antonio Spurs, the two-time All-Star will go head-to-head with Keldon Johnson, a matchup that Tatum has to win for the Boston Celtics to emerge victorious.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Tremont Waters l Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart l Small Forward - Jaylen Brown l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Tristan Thompson.

Spurs vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics are difficult to figure out at times, especially after coming off uneven performances at home. The San Antonio Spurs, meanwhile, have been going about their business better than many of the teams they’ve been facing, winning five of their last seven games.

Based on their recent performances, the San Antonio Spurs could emerge as the victors at the expense of the Boston Celtics.

Where to watch Spurs vs Celtics?

The San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics game will be shown on local television by Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports Boston. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

