San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | January 17, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs take on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, marking their second and final matchup this season. The Celtics lead their season series 1-0.

In their last matchup on Dec. 31, Boston blew out San Antonio 134-101, led by a game-high 25 points from superstar forward Jayson Tatum.

The Spurs (7-32) enter Wednesday sitting 15th in the Western Conference, having lost two straight games and 12 of their last 15.

Meanwhile, the Celtics (31-9) boast the NBA’s top record, having won two consecutive games and five of their last seven.

Wednesday’s contest marks the second of San Antonio’s five-game Eastern Conference road trip. On the flip side, it is the first of a brief two-game homestand for Boston. The Celtics have a league-best 19-0 home record.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Preview, starting lineups, betting tips and prediction

Wednesday’s matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts at 7:30 p.m. EST. The game airs on NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports SW-SA. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Spurs (+900) vs Celtics (-1600)

Spread: Spurs (+16.0) vs Celtics (-16.0)

Over/Under: Spurs (o237.0) vs Celtics (u237.0)

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics preview

Boston could be without three of its top players on Wednesday. Star guard Jrue Holiday (elbow), combo guard Derrick White (ankle) and star big man Kristaps Porzingis (knee) are listed as questionable.

As for San Antonio, guard Sidy Cissoko (ankle) and big men Zach Collins (ankle) and Charles Bassey (knee) are listed as out.

Despite potentially being undermanned, the Celtics remain massive favorites against the lowly Spurs. Boston, led by Tatum and co-star Jaylen Brown, has considerably more offensive firepower, ranking third in the NBA in offensive rating (120.5). San Antonio, on the other hand, ranks just 28th (108.5).

On the flip side, the Celtics have the league’s second-best defensive rating (110.6), while the Spurs are ranked just 24th (117.5).

San Antonio has fared slightly better since inserting point guard Tre Jones into its starting lineup, going 2-4 over the last six games. The move has provided the team with more playmaking around star rookie big man Victor Wembanyama.

However, the Spurs still lack the firepower and experience needed to challenge a legitimate NBA title contender like the Celtics.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics starting lineups

The Celtics’ starting five typically features Holiday and White in the backcourt alongside Brown, Tatum and Porzingis in the frontcourt. However, if Holiday, White and Porzingis are out, reserves like guard Payton Pritchard, sharpshooter Sam Hauser and veteran big man Al Horford could draw starts.

As for the Spurs, they should have their full starting five available. Their lineup features Jones and shooting guard Devin Vassell in the backcourt. Meanwhile, forwards Julian Champagnie and Jeremy Sochan start alongside Wembanyama in the frontcourt.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics betting tips

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, Tatum has an over/under of 27.5 points. After scoring at least 30 points in four straight games, Tatum has struggled over his past three, averaging just 17.7 points on 42.9% shooting.

A matchup against the struggling Spurs should present the four-time All-Star with a prime opportunity to get back on track. However, if the game is a blowout, as it is expected to be, his playing time could be limited. He finished with 25 points in 31 minutes against the Spurs on Dec. 31. So, it may make sense to take the under.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama has an over/under of 20.5 points. The 2023 No. 1 pick has continued his ascension lately, scoring at least 24 points in four of his last five games. Additionally, he could match up against a shorthanded Celtics frontcourt missing Porzingis. So, it should be a relatively safe bet to take the over.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics prediction

Shorthanded or not, Boston has a sizeable talent advantage over San Antonio. The Celtics should also be extremely motivated to stay undefeated at home. So, they will likely do their best to take care of business early.

If the Celtics are at or near full strength, they should be able to cover the spread (-16.0), as they beat the Spurs by 33 points in their previous matchup. However, they will likely win comfortably regardless.

Additionally, given the Spurs’ extremely poor defense, the two teams should be able to surpass their over/under points total of 237.0. They did so comfortably the last time they faced off.

