San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs travel to the borough of Brooklyn to take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, in a highly exciting clash between two quality teams.

The Spurs are currently 10th in the Western Conference with a 15-23 record. They are currently five games behind sixth seed Los Angeles Lakers, having won only four of their last 10 games. They have won just eight out of 21 games this season and will be hoping to add to that tally against the Nets.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn-based franchise is second in the Eastern Conference standings. The Nets have a 24-13 record this season and find themselves less than three games behind Conference leaders the Chicago Bulls (26-10).

The Nets have been tough to beat at home, having won five of their last 10 games and are 10-10 at home. With Kyrie Irving not available for this game, the Nets will be hoping to get back to winning ways and close the gap to the Chicago Bulls.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Bryn Forbes is in contention to start against the Nets

The Spurs will be without three of their starters as Derrick White, Keldon Johnson and Doug McDermott are all in the NBA's health and safety protocols and are unavailable for selection. Rotation players like Tre Jones, Devin Vassell and Thaddeus Young are also in the protocols.

Player Status Reason Thaddeus Young Out Covid-19 Derrick White Out Covid-19 Keldon Johnson Out Covid-19 Tre Jones Out Covid-19 Devin Vassell Out Covid-19 Doug McDermott Out Covid-19

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Nets superstar Kevin Durant

Unlike the Spurs, the Nets have almost every player available to them for selection barring Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and LaMarcus Aldridge. Superstar Kyrie Irving is unavailable for the home games due to the Covid-19 vaccination mandate in Brooklyn. Meanwhile, LaMarcus Aldridge is questionable due to foot soreness while Joe Harris is a long-term absentee because of an ankle injury.

Player Status Reason Kyrie Irving Out Unavailable LaMarcus Aldridge Questionable Foot soreness Joe Harris Out Ankle

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted lineups

San Antonio Spurs

Dejounte Murray and Bryn Forbes are set to start as the guards for the Spurs. The frontcourt will be manned by Lonnie Walker IV and Keita Bates-Diop as the center will be Jakob Poeltl.

Brooklyn Nets

James Harden and Patty Mills are expected to man the backcourt in the absence of Kyrie Irving. The forwards will be Kevin Durant and David Duke Jr. Nic Claxton is set to start as the big man for Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray, Shooting Guard - Tre Jones, Small Foward - Lonnie Walker IV, Power Foward - Keita Bates-Diop, Center - Jakob Poeltl

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden, Shooting Guard - Patty Mills, Small Foward - Kevin Durant, Power Foward - David Duke Jr., Center - Nic Claxton

