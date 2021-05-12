San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - May 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA action continues with an out-of-conference showdown as the San Antonio Spurs lock horns with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The enticing fixture represents their final meeting of the 2020-21 season, with the Brooklyn Nets holding a 1-0 series lead over their opponents.

The 5x NBA champs, the San Antonio Spurs (10th), will most likely qualify for the upcoming play-in tournament as they are 2.5 games ahead of the eleventh-placed New Orleans Pelicans in the West.

Gregg Popovich's side are coming off a big win against the Milwaukee Bucks, earning their 33rd victory of the campaign with a 146-125 decision in their favor. Heading into Wednesday's contest, the San Antonio Spurs have a 33-35 record behind them.

Meanwhile, the high-flying Brooklyn Nets have returned to winning ways after dropping four games in a row. With their takedown of the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, Kevin Durant and company have now won two straight games. Moreover, the Brooklyn Nets are only two games behind the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers at the second spot in the East with a 45-24 result on the books.

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have two players on the injury report. Power forward Trey Lyles has been listed as questionable for the match against the Brooklyn Nets due to an ankle injury.

Derrick White will miss the remainder of their season with an ankle-related injury.

Brooklyn Nets

3x scoring champ James Harden's participation against the Spurs will be a game-time decision for the coaching staff to make. The former Houston Rockets guard has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him on the sidelines for 18 games.

As @wojespn reported on SportsCenter, the earliest date that James Harden may return for the Nets is Wednesday against the Spurs — that isn’t a certainty, but Harden is getting close to returning. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 10, 2021

Kyrie Irving is being monitored on a day-to-day basis. The Nets trio of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have only played seven games together thus far.

Point guards Chris Chiozza and Spencer Dinwiddie remain out due to their respective injuries.

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will probably use the starting five they deployed in their victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

Dejounte Murray could join Lonnie Walker in the backcourt. Murray is averaging a career-best 15.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in 64 appearances.

𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 the second time 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐁𝐀 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 SIX players scored 19+ PTS in a game! 📊#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/MiduBYfHt8 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 11, 2021

4x All-Star DeMar DeRozan and Keldon Johnson will take their place in the two forward spots on the wing. Austrian big man Jakob Poeltl will roll out as their primary center against the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn Nets

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will hope to see James Harden back on the floor in Wednesday's contest. Harden has been out since April 7 of this year due to a hamstring injury.

If Harden remains out, Steve Nash could send out Kyrie Irving and Bruce Brown Jr. to start things off in the backcourt. Sharpshooter Joe Harris and 2x NBA champ Kevin Durant will most likely reprise their roles on the wing as the two forwards.

6x All-Star Blake Griffin could feature as the Nets' small-ball center against the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray l Shooting Guard - Lonnie Walker l Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan l Power Forward - Keldon Johnson l Center - Jakob Poeltl

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving l Shooting Guard - Bruce Brown Jr. l Small Forward - Joe Harris l Power Forward - Kevin Durant l Center - Blake Griffin