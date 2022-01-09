San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - January 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs will match up against the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA 2021-22 regular-season game at the Barclay Center on Sunday, January 9. This is the first meeting between the two teams this campaign.

San Antonio are coming off a 119-100 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, despite Dejounte Murray scoring 27 points. The Spurs have now lost four of their last five games. They will look to return to winning ways, but have their task cut out against the formidable Nets.

Although the Nets have had a bit of a slump in the past week, there is no undermining the talent the team possesses.

They have a wide array of stars who are single-handedly capable of changing the course of games. Having lost their last game against the Bucks, the Brooklyn Nets will hope to get back to winning ways with a strong performance against the Spurs at home.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 9, 1:00 PM ET (Sunday, January 9; 10:30 PM IST).

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs have had a few amazing results this season. They have a young unit, which is determined to play good basketball. The team is currently tenth in the West with a 15-23 record record on the season.

Players like Dejounty Murray, Derrick White and Keldon Johnson have all been solid for the Spurs this season. These youngsters have a lot of talent. and with their recent performances, they have put the league on notice.

Their game against the Nets is going to be a big one for the Spurs. However, with stars like Derrick White and Keldon Johnson out, the team will be severely short-handed on Sunday.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray was the first player from Spurs to enter the league's health and safety protocols. Since then, more starters have entered the protocols, which has left the responsibility of carrying the team on the young shoulders of Murray.

The 25-year-old has been impressive this season. He has averaged 18.2 PPG, 8.3 RPG and 8.9 APG in 33 appearances. Coming off a good performance against Philly, Murray will be keen to deliver for Spurs against the mighty Nets.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray; G - Bryn Forbes; F - Joshua Primo; F - Keita Bates-Diop; C - Jakob Poeltl.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference for most of the season. However, their performances in the past few games have been disappointing, as they find themselves behind conference leaders Chicago Bulls.

Kevin Durant has been playing well for them, but the lack of support seems to have led to the Nets' recent slump. Kyrie Irving has returned, but remains ineligible to play at home because of his vaccination stance.

This game against the Spurs is going to be key for the Nets, as another loss will push them further down the table. With teams like the Bucks and the 76ers closing in, they cannot afford another defeat.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has been playing some amazing basketball this season. He is averaging 29.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG and 5.8 APG in 32 appearances.

The 33-year-old has been consistent this season, and has led the Nets to many victories almost single-handedly. With the team looking short of its best, Durant will hope to elevate his game further, and put on a special show at the Barclays against the Spurs on Sunday.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden; G - Patty Mills; F - Kevin Durant; F - David Duke Jr.; C - Nic Claxton.

Spurs vs Nets Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets have lost four of their last five games, which has seen them cede top spot in their conference. However, in this game, they will start as the favorites, considering the talent the Nets have.

Where to watch the Spurs vs Nets game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Spurs and the Nets will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Southwest and Yes Network.

