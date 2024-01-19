San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting tips and prediction (Jan. 19)

The San Antonio Spurs and the Charlotte Hornets face off for the second time this season — this time at the Spectrum Center on Friday night where the hosts will look for payback. The Spurs, starved of wins themselves, notched up a 135-99 win the last time they met, courtesy of Victor Wembanyama's 26 points and 11 rebounds. LaMelo Ball's 28 points upon his return from injury wasn't enough as the Hornets failed to contain the Spurs' offense. Both teams have had below-par campaigns this season and are pretty much out of playoff reckoning at this stage.

The Hornets are 8-30 and 13th in the East, while the Spurs are 7-33 and are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

In their 67 regular season meetings, the Spurs have taken 45 games, and the Hornets have won 22 of those contests. The good news for the fully healthy Hornets is the absence of Wembanyama who has been rested for the matchup. The question is if they can stop the rest of the San Antonio unit.

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Spurs vs Hornets

Date and time: Jan. 19, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview

The Spurs continue their East Coast trip and head into the contest after a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. The team is still in a rebuilding stage as they try to play around rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. As he recovers from an ankle injury, the onus is on the rest of the roster to play pressure-free basketball, especially since they have nothing to lose. Their 26th-placed defense and 25th-placed offense will surely be challenged by the likes of free-flowing scorers in Ball and Brandon Miller.

The Hornets are finally healthy, but like the Spurs, have endured another forgettable campaign. They have ample support from Terry Rozier and Nick Richards, but the results haven't gone their way. Their best bet at this point is to win as many games as possible and finish the season on a high.

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted starting lineup

The Spurs have already listed Wembanyama as out for the contest. Forward Zach Collins is questionable. This would mean the side would field center options Dominick Barlow or Sandro Mamukelashvili in place of the French phenom. Expect Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and Julian Champagnie to form the rest of the unit.

For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball takes point duties alongside Terry Rozier. Miles Bridges, Cody Martin and Nick Richards round up the rest of the starting five.

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting tips

Spread: Spurs (+4.5) vs Hornets (-4.5)

Moneyline: Spurs (+146) vs Hornets (-175)

Total (o/u): 237.5

Player props: Ball (25.5/26.5) is one to watch out for with an o/u of -125/-120. Terry Rozier is next with 24.5 (-111 over and -110 under). For the Spurs, Devin Vassell with 20.5 (-120 over and -110 under) is the best bet.

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

The Hornets have struggled despite better performances from their stars. However, the absence of Wembanyama will give them a chance to put in a more comprehensive performance and have a favorable outcome. Expect the Hornets to sting and win this matchup.

