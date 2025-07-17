San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 17

The San Antonio Spurs and the Charlotte Hornets will square off on Thursday in the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas. San Antonio, 3-0 in the competition, looks to add Charlotte to its list of victims. The Spurs hope to sustain their form after holding off the Utah Jazz 93-91 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the also unbeaten Hornets look to end the Spurs’ winning run. Behind Tidjane Salaun, KJ Simpson, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Jaylen Sims and Kon Knueppel, they have turned heads in the tournament. Liam McNeeley could add more firepower to the team if he returns after sitting out Charlotte’s 87-69 win against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets Preview, Rosters and Prediction

Moneyline: Spurs (-125) vs. Hornets (+105)

Odds: Spurs (-2.5, -110) vs. Hornets (+2.5, -110)

Total (O/U): Spurs (o182.5, -110) vs. Hornets (u182.5, -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets preview

The Spurs, who have leaned on defense, will try to keep their unbeaten run using the same strategy. San Antonio has allowed opponents to score 76.7 points per game, the best in the tournament by a significant margin.

Dylan Harper, the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, will not play the remainder of the summer league. Without him, the Hornets might not want to lose track of David Jones-Garcia, who has been considered by many as the MVP in the summer league.

While the Spurs have a top-notch defense, the Hornets boast one of the best offenses in the tournament. Tidjane Salaun and Co. average 98.0 ppg, fourth in the summer league. Charlotte’s explosive and balanced attack will test the highly touted Spurs defense.

Liam McNeeley, who joined the Hornets' shootaround on Wednesday, could return to play in the summer league. Before sitting out his team's previous game, he had been a key contributor to their 2-0 start. The Hornets could use the former UConn standout to give headaches to the Spurs' defense.

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets rosters

Spurs

Player Position Ibrahima Diallo C Nate Mensah C Carter Bryant PF Mouhamed Diouf PF Jacksen Moni PF Osayi Osifo PF Harrison Ingram SF David Jones SF Riley Minix SF Chibuzo Agbo SG Dexter Dennis SG Dylan Harper SG Kyle Mangas SG Omari Moore SG Josh Urduje SG Jameer Nelson Jr. PG Cam Carter PG Noah Farrakhan PG

Hornets

Player Position James Banks C P.J. Hall C Ryan Kalkbrenner C Josh Oduro C Tidjane Salaun PF Kon Knueppel G-F Liam McNeeley SF Damion Baugh SG Sion James SG Jamiya Neal SG D.J. Rodman Jr. SG Jaylen Sims SG M.J. Walker SG KJ Simpson PG Dajuan Harris, Jr. PG

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

The San Antonio Spurs’ defense has overwhelmed opponents this season. David Jones-Garcia, Riley Minix and Harrison Ingram can carry the offense without Dylan Harper. The Spurs have the two-way game to sustain their winning streak.

The Charlotte Hornets are not likely to back down easily, but overcoming the Spurs could be too much. Charlotte might not even cover the +2.5 spread.

