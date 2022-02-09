San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs will travel to Ohio on Tuesday to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The two teams have clashed once before in this ongoing NBA season. The Cavaliers defeated the Spurs 114-109 in that game. Darius Garland scored a game-high 32 points while his teammate Jarrett Allen registered 16 rebounds. The San Antonio camp saw Dejounte Murray contribute 30 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Dejounte Murray @DejounteMurray 🏽 twitter.com/DejounteMurray… Dejounte Murray @DejounteMurray #Grind I Want To Play In A NBA ALL STAR GAME One Day I Want To Play In A NBA ALL STAR GAME One Day 💯🏀 #Grind I Remember Sitting In The Green Room And Being Judged Cause Of My Past As A Kid And The @spurs Knew I Didn’t Have Guidance And Needed A Opportunity. I Remember Tearing My ACL And People Thought It Was Over For Me. Wow I’m Thankful And Grateful! It’s A Reality Now. Thank You God I Remember Sitting In The Green Room And Being Judged Cause Of My Past As A Kid And The @spurs Knew I Didn’t Have Guidance And Needed A Opportunity. I Remember Tearing My ACL And People Thought It Was Over For Me. Wow I’m Thankful And Grateful! It’s A Reality Now. Thank You God🙏🏽 twitter.com/DejounteMurray…

Despite his phenomenal performance, Spurs' weak defense led to their downfall in the game. Murray has time and again proven himself to be a dynamic and complete player. He will play a key role in Wednesday's game.

Gregg Popovich's current squad is ranked 15th in the league in offense and 18th in defense. They will need to limit Cleveland's shooting from downtown or risk losing the game.

The Cavs are enjoying an exceptional season. After their slow start, they quickly found their groove and have emerged as one of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference. What has made Cleveland so successful this season is their defensive mindset under JB Bickerstaff's coaching. They are currently ranked third in the league in defense. Their offense, however, has been mediocre so far and is ranked 16th in the league.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The Spurs will head to Cleveland with only two players listed on their injury report. Tre Jones and Lonnie Walker IV, who have been marked as questionable, may or may not play on Wednesday depending on their status leading up to the game. Walker, a 6'4" shooting guard, is currently averaging 11.2 points per game and is an important rotation player.

Player Name Status Reason Tre Jones Questionable Dental Procedure Lonnie Walker IV Questionable Knee

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavs may end up hosting San Antonio without their star point guard. Darius Garland, who is currently averaging 19.8 points, 8.2 assists and 2.5 three-pointers per game, is a significant offensive piece in Bickerstaff's squad. The Cavs will be hoping he can play on Wednesday after missing four consecutive games.

Player Name Status Reason Darius Garland Questionable Back Collin Sexton Out Knee Lauri Markannen Out Ankle

San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have not named any of their regular starters in the injury report. By all means, Pop will use the same lineup even though it has proven to be innefictive in improving their record.

Dejounte Murray and Derrick White will start on the backcourt while Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl and Doug McDermott will start on the frontcourt.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Caris LeVert, Cleveland's latest signing, will most likely debut against the Spurs on Wednesday. LeVert, one of the top scorers for the Indiana Pacers, was acquired by the Cavs in exchange for Ricky Rubio.

For his debut, Caris will most likely start alongside Rajon Rondo on the backcourt if Darius Garland is deemed unfit to play. Meanwhile, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen will start on the frontcourt.

San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Rajon Rondo | Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert| Small Forward - Isaac Okoro | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen.

Edited by Arnav