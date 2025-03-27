San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 27, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off Thursday in a matchup of teams going in two different directions.

Ad

The Cavaliers (58-14) return home after enduring both their longest road trip of the season, five games, and their longest losing streak of the season, a four-game skid. However, the Cavaliers bounced back, ending the road trip with back-to-back wins over the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.

Darius Garland, whose play took a slight dip with the initial arrival of Donovan Mitchell has seemingly gelled with his fellow All-Star backcourt mate and has seen increases in his scoring, field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free-throw percentage from last season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He is coming off a strong performance in the Cavaliers’ 122-111 win over the Trail Blazers with a team-high 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the floor to go along with a team-leading 8 assists.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report for March 27

San Antonio Spurs injury report

The Spurs have been without their two best players since February. With guard De’Aaron Fox and center Victor Wembanyama both out for the season, the proverbial wind has been taken out of their sails.

Ad

Fox, who suffered tendon damage in his left pinkie has started his long road to recovery and Wembanyama who was diagnosed with deep thrombosis in his shoulder is expected to make a full return next season. Without their big guns, the Spurs have gone 8-11. Backup center Charles Bassey is also out of this game with a knee injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

Forward Jaylon Tyson and shooting guard Ty Jerome is questionable for tonight’s game due to left knee soreness. Noticeably absent from the Cavaliers starting 5 is Evan Mobley, who is being rested.

Ad

San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 27

Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups & Depth Chart

The Cavaliers are expected to roll out a starting unit of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell as the guards, Max Strus and Dean Wade as the forwards and big man Jarrett Allen manning the center position.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Darius Garland Ty Jerome (Q) Craig Porter Jr. SG Donovan Mitchell Sam Merrill Jaylon Tyson (Q) SF Max Strus De'Andre Hunter Issac Okoro PF Dean Wade Javonte Green C Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Ad

San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineups & Depth Chart

The Spurs (31-40), enter the matchup fresh off getting blown out by the Detroit Pistons 122-96 having lost five of their past 10 games. The team's play-in hopes are slipping out of contention as well.

The San Antonio Spurs starting lineup should see Chris Paul and Stephon Castle as the guards, Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes as the forwards, while Bismack Biyombo will feature as the center.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Chris Paul Blake Wesley Jordan McLaughlin SG Stephon Castle Julian Champagnie Malaki Branham SF Devin Vassell Keldon Johnson PF Harrison Barnes Sandro Mamukelashvili C Bismack Biyombo Jeremy Sochan

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback