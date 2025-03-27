San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 27, 2025

By Brandon King
Modified Mar 27, 2025 17:00 GMT
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Imagn
San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 27, 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

The San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off Thursday in a matchup of teams going in two different directions.

The Cavaliers (58-14) return home after enduring both their longest road trip of the season, five games, and their longest losing streak of the season, a four-game skid. However, the Cavaliers bounced back, ending the road trip with back-to-back wins over the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.

Darius Garland, whose play took a slight dip with the initial arrival of Donovan Mitchell has seemingly gelled with his fellow All-Star backcourt mate and has seen increases in his scoring, field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free-throw percentage from last season.

He is coming off a strong performance in the Cavaliers’ 122-111 win over the Trail Blazers with a team-high 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the floor to go along with a team-leading 8 assists.

San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report for March 27

San Antonio Spurs injury report

The Spurs have been without their two best players since February. With guard De’Aaron Fox and center Victor Wembanyama both out for the season, the proverbial wind has been taken out of their sails.

Fox, who suffered tendon damage in his left pinkie has started his long road to recovery and Wembanyama who was diagnosed with deep thrombosis in his shoulder is expected to make a full return next season. Without their big guns, the Spurs have gone 8-11. Backup center Charles Bassey is also out of this game with a knee injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

Forward Jaylon Tyson and shooting guard Ty Jerome is questionable for tonight’s game due to left knee soreness. Noticeably absent from the Cavaliers starting 5 is Evan Mobley, who is being rested.

San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 27

Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups & Depth Chart

The Cavaliers are expected to roll out a starting unit of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell as the guards, Max Strus and Dean Wade as the forwards and big man Jarrett Allen manning the center position.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGDarius GarlandTy Jerome (Q)Craig Porter Jr.
SGDonovan MitchellSam MerrillJaylon Tyson (Q)
SFMax StrusDe'Andre HunterIssac Okoro
PFDean WadeJavonte Green
CJarrett AllenTristan ThompsonNae'Qwan Tomlin
San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineups & Depth Chart

The Spurs (31-40), enter the matchup fresh off getting blown out by the Detroit Pistons 122-96 having lost five of their past 10 games. The team's play-in hopes are slipping out of contention as well.

The San Antonio Spurs starting lineup should see Chris Paul and Stephon Castle as the guards, Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes as the forwards, while Bismack Biyombo will feature as the center.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGChris PaulBlake WesleyJordan McLaughlin
SGStephon CastleJulian ChampagnieMalaki Branham
SFDevin VassellKeldon Johnson
PFHarrison BarnesSandro Mamukelashvili
CBismack BiyomboJeremy Sochan

