San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Thursday. San Antonio is 13th in the West with a 31-40 record, while Cleveland is first in the East with a 58-14 record.

The two teams have played each other 105 times in the regular season with the Spurs holding a 66-39 lead. This will be their first of two games this season. They last played on Feb. 3, 2024, when the Cavs won 117-101 behind Evan Mobley’s 28 points and 10 rebounds. Devin Vassell led San Antonio with 22 points.

San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers game details and odds

The San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Thursday, March 27, at Rocket Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FDSNOH/RESN/WUAB 43 and FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Spurs (+600) vs. Cavaliers (-900)

Spread: Spurs (+13.5) vs. Cavaliers (-13.5)

Total (O/U): Spurs -110 (o238.5) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u238.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Spurs are 3.0 games out of the play-in spots. But with season-ending injuries to Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, they are unlikely to make the postseason.

They split the past 10 games and are coming off of a 122-96 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. Devin Vassell led the team with 26 points, while Stephon Castle had 19 points.

The Cavs got their mojo back with two straight wins after dropping four on the trot. Their playoff spot is secured and are looking to be the second team this season to secure 60 wins.

Cleveland is coming off a 122-111 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Darius Garland led the team with 27 points, while Evan Mobley had a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds. Ty Jerome came off the bench for 25 points.

San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting props

Devin Vassell’s points total is set at 19.5. He has crossed that mark in the past three games and with the offensive role that he has right now, he should be favored to cross the prop mark on Thursday as well. Bet on the over.

Darius Garland’s points total is set at 19.5, which is under his season average of 20.8 points. The oddsmakers favor him to go over and so do we.

San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Cavaliers to get a lopsided win at home. We predict the same as Cleveland should be able to cover the spread for a dominant win in a game where the team total stays just under 238.5 points.

