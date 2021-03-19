San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - March 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs are on a two-game winning streak in the NBA, ready to take on the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. They have been defensively efficient, but have struggled to outscore the best teams in the NBA this season.

The transfer saga revolving around LaMarcus Aldridge has not yet come to an end, and the San Antonio Spurs will possibly miss the services of their best player DeMar DeRozan for the match against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, have struggled offensively throughout the season and find themselves languishing in 12th position in the Eastern Conference with a 15-25 record.

They have relied on the consistency of their guard pairing Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, and have a number of injury concerns of their own.

Down 23.

15-0 run to end the third.

17-0 run late in the fourth.



No quit in this team! Highlights from last night's comeback victory 🎥 pic.twitter.com/DagW5ngxtp — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 18, 2021

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, March 19th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs have been decent throughout the season and look set for another playoff run in the 2020-21 NBA season. They are currently 7th in the Western Conference and have been defensively astute, but have struggled offensively, especially in the absence of DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge.

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to trade LaMarcus Aldridge.

DeRozan, the only player to average more than 20 points for the Spurs, is expected to return soon to the lineup this season.

He has been well supported in recent weeks by Dejounte Murray, with Jakob Poeltl also impressing in recent games. He produced 20 points and 16 rebounds in the last match, and should be fit and firing against the Cleveland Cavaliers as well.

Key Player – Dejounte Murray

With DeMar DeRozan not a certainty to feature in the starting lineup, the onus of leading the side will fall on Dejounte Murray’s shoulders. His offensive proficiency and playmaking skills have been on full display in recent weeks.

He has shown a stark improvement in his finishing at the rim in the 2020-21 NBA season, and will be the one to watch out for, especially if DeRozan sits out again. Murray has been useful on both ends of the court, and is averaging 15.6 points, 1.5 steals, 5.2 assists and 7 rebounds per game.

Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray, G - Lonnie Walker IV, F – DeMar DeRozan, F - Keldon Johnson, C - Jakob Poeltl.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been terrible on both ends of the court and need a huge change in fortunes to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. Collin Sexton has been in good form, although he has been inconsistent as well.

Andre Drummond is set to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a young roster and have had a few big wins in recent weeks, although they have largely come against teams struggling with injuries.

They have injury concerns of their own, with Drummond set to leave, and Kevin Love, Taurean Prince and Mathew Dellavedova all doubtful for this matchup.

Key Player – Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton has been the best player for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season and has produced some sublime performances. He has been the one constant, and is averaging 23.6 points, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Collin Sexton needs to add a bit more consistency to his game to get to the next level and will be the one to watch out for, as far as the San Antonio Spurs are concerned.

These are just Collin Sexton’s OT highlights.



Young Bull (42 points) with no regard for James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving making their Big 3 debut. pic.twitter.com/imoJw0nNTR — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 21, 2021

Predicted Lineup

G - Collin Sexton, G - Darius Garland, F - Larry Nance Jr., F - Isaac Okoro, C - Jarrett Allen.

Spurs vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs will go into this match hoping to make it a hat-trick of victories, especially if DeMar DeRozan is fit enough to feature.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been very inconsistent this season and should be there for the taking, especially against a difficult defense. The San Antonio Spurs are the clear favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch the San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland

Cavaliers game?

The game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the San Antonio Spurs will be televised locally on Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Ohio. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.