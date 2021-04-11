San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs visit American Airlines Center to face the Dallas Mavericks in a Texas showdown. The Mavs have turned it up a notch recently, winning 7 of their last 8 games and are steadily climbing the conference standings.

They are two wins behind the Portland Trail Blazers and have a strong chance of overtaking them for the 6th spot as Damian Lillard and co. face the 3rd-toughest schedule ahead. The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, enjoy the 3rd-easiest schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are coming off a string of defeats and have lost their last 5 outings. They are currently 9th in the Western Conference standings but many predict them to fall out of the play-in rounds as their remaining set of fixtures is the 2nd-toughest in the NBA.

Kevin O’Connor didn’t mince his words when it came to the San Antonio Spurs in this edition of his power rankings: pic.twitter.com/P8Y4A0tbCG — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) April 5, 2021

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs celebrate after hitting the game-winner against Boston

The San Antonio Spurs have a largely healthy starting lineup against the Mavericks. They have listed Keita Bates-Diop as questionable for the game due to a hamstring injury. Trey Lyles and Gorgui Diwng are ruled out of the game due to ankle and shoulder injuries respectively.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have listed Willie Cauley-Stein as probable for the game. He has missed the better part of a month due to the league's health and safety protocols. Maxi Kleber is listed as questionable due to a leg injury and has missed two of the last four games.

Moreover, Tyrell Terry (personal) and JJ Redick (heel) continue to be ruled out. Redick recently underwent a non-surgical procedure and there is no status on his return.

Mavericks injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Spurs:



Willie Cauley-Stein, who has been on the safety/protocols list for 3-plus weeks, listed as "probable." Great news. Kleber is questionable. Redick and Terry are out. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) April 10, 2021

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will use their usual lineup for this game given the clean slate of health of their starting 5. Four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan should start as the small forward for the team. Coach Popovich has done a great job in developing the young talent on the team as Derrick White and Dejounte Murray are averaging career-highs in points.

White and Murray make up the team's backcourt with Murray running point. Keldon Johnson will be the starting power forward as usual and Jakob Poeltl should retain his spot as center. Poeltl has done a decent job ever since LaMarcus Aldridge parted ways with the San Antonio Spurs.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks lineup will be slightly different considering Maxi Kleber's questionable status. Nicolo Melli is expected to fill in for Kleber as the power forward. All-Stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis will retain their positions as the point guard and center respectively.

Josh Richardson will join Doncic in the backcourt as the two-guard and Dorian Finney-Smith will reprise his small forward role. Although Tim Hardaway Jr. comes off the bench, he averages more minutes than some of the starters. He is an incredible sixth man this season and Jalen Brunson has been great off the bench as well.

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Nicolo Melli | Center - Kristaps Porzingis.

