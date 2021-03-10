San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks will face off at the American Airlines Center after the All-Star break.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently on an inconsistent run of form, losing three of their last five games. However, many fans believe that they aren't getting recognition for their efforts. The Spurs are currently 7th in the Western Conference ahead of teams like the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have finally found momentum after a terrible start to the season. They are entering this game on a three-game winning streak and have won eight of their last ten games.

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Updates

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have lost three of their last five games

LaMarcus Aldridge didn't play in the San Antonio Spurs' last game due to illness but is expected to return against the Dallas Mavericks.

Rudy Gay and Derrick White also didn't suit up for the Spurs' last outing due to health and safety protocols and are expected to play against the Mavericks.

However, Devin Vassell has been ruled out of the game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have won eight of their last ten games

The Dallas Mavericks boast a largely healthy roster. Backup guard Nate Hinton is listed under "day-to-day", and his status is unknown for this game.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic didn't play in the Mavericks' last game against the OKC Thunder due to back issues. He is expected to return to the lineup since we all saw him play at the All-Star Game in Atlanta.

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will return to their usual starting lineup for this match. DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge will start in their standard positions as small forward and center, respectively.

Derrick White will start as the two-guard, and Dejounte Murray will retain his position as the point guard. The two young guards are performing really well together and have impressed as a cohesive backcourt. Meanwhile, the team's power forward is Keldon Johnson.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will use their best starting lineup in this game. Luka Doncic and Josh Richardson will form the team's backcourt while Kristaps Porzingis will start as the center.

Dorian Finney-Smith will start as the small forward and Maxi Kleber will join him on the frontcourt. Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. are key bench pieces for this squad.

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

G - Dejounte Murray, G - Derrick White, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Keldon Johnson, C - LaMarcus Aldridge

Dallas Mavericks

G - Luka Doncic, G - Josh Richardson, F - Dorian Finney-Smith, F - Maxi Kleber, C - Kristaps Porzingis

