San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Preview and Predictions - 18th November 2019

Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed a solid start to the season

Match details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Monday, 18th November 2019 (8:30 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Last game results

San Antonio Spurs (5-8): 121-116 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers (16th November, Saturday)

Dallas Mavericks (7-5): 110-102 victory against the Toronto Raptors (16th November, Saturday)

San Antonio Spurs Preview

After a bright start to the season, San Antonio Spurs have lost eight of their last 10 games and are rooted to the 13th spot in the Western Conference Standings.

They will now travel to Dallas looking to end a five-game skid and get back to winning ways.

The Spurs have struggled for fourth-quarter production this season, blowing final period leads in each of their last two games. That's an issue coach Gregg Popovich will be keen to address moving forward.

The Spurs enter this contest on the back of a narrow loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, a game in which they were without star guard Dejounte Murray.

However, Murray is expected to return for the trip to Dallas which will serve as a boost for a side struggling to keep pace with the rest of the league.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

De Rozan (r) will hold the key for the Spurs

DeMar DeRozan has not quite got off to the start he would have envisioned this season. He's averaging a career-low 19.8 points per game, although he has shot the ball efficiently, making 50% of his field-goal attempts.

DeRozan averaged 25 points per game against the Mavericks last season, and he will look to put up similar numbers and help his side put an end to their five-game losing streak when they travel to the American Airlines Center.

Spurs predicted lineup

DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, Trey Lyles, Bryn Forbes, Dejounte Murray

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks entered the new season as one of the favorites to seal a post-season berth from the West, and they have lived up to the expectations thus far.

In possession of a 7-5 record, Dallas occupy the 7th spot in the Western Conference Standings.

The Mavericks put an end to their two-game skid with a morale-boosting 110-102 victory against the defending champions, Toronto Raptors and will be high on confidence when they play host to a sinking San Antonio Spurs side next.

2019 Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have shouldered a majority of the scoring load for the Mavericks this season and will be keen to continue in the same vein against Gregg Popovich's side.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has had an explosive start to the new season. The Slovenian is averaging a whopping 28.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game this campaign and is shooting 47.2% from the field.

Doncic has managed at least 25 points in eight of the Mavericks' last nine games and will fancy another big night against a Spurs side that's allowing opponents to torch them from the field.

Mavericks predicted lineup

Kristaps Porzingis, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Luka Doncic, Seth Curry

Spurs vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs have dominated the recent head-to-head between these two sides. They've won 25 of the last 29 meetings against the Mavericks, including each of the last five. However, they enter this clash on the back of five successive losses and are extremely low on confidence.

The Spurs have struggled on defense and will come up against Luka Doncic, who has been virtually unguardable this season.

With Porzingis also slowly finding his rhythm, the Mavericks should have far too much firepower for the Spurs to contend with.

Where to Watch Spurs vs Mavericks?

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Southwest and Kens 5 from 8:30 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.