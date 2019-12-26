San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Preview and Predictions - 26th December

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

LaMarcus Aldridge

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Thursday, 26 December 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Last game result

San Antonio Spurs (12-17): 145-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies (23 December)

Dallas Mavericks (19-10): 107-110 loss to the Toronto Raptors (22 December)

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs have struggled for much of the season, although Greg Popovich's team recorded an impressive win in their last outing against the Memphis Grizzlies.

After recording 46 points in the first quarter, the Spurs went on to finish with 145 as Popovich's team improved to 12-17 for the season.

Reaching the playoffs remains a huge task though. Following the game in Dallas, San Antonio face home games against the Pistons, Warriors, and Thunder.

Evidently, the Spurs are facing a pivotal week, and a win in Dallas would give them a huge amount of momentum.

Advertisement

Key Player - LaMarcus Aldridge

LaMarcus Aldridge recorded 40 points in his last performance

LaMarcus Aldridge has been San Antonio's most consistent performer of the season. The 34-year-old enters the game in excellent form after recording a season-high 40 points in the win over the Grizzlies.

Spurs Predicted Lineup

LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Trey Lyles, Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Mavericks have lost three of their past five games, although it must be said the team has been able to stay competitive despite playing without Luka Doncic.

During defeats to the Heat, Celtics and Raptors, Dallas lost no by no more than six points, and they also picked up hugely impressive wins over the Bucks and Sixers.

Despite the doubts surrounding them, Dallas' supporting cast has been able to step up during Doncic's absence. Moreover, the Slovenian has now returned to full practice ahead of the game.

That said, the Mavs have been considerably better on the road (11-3) than at American Airlines Center (8-7), and the team is coming off of a demoralizing defeat to the Raptors.

Key Player - Kristaps Porzingis

Christmas Porzingis has excelled in Doncic's absence

With Doncic's status questionable, Kristaps Porzingis will once again play a huge role for the Mavs. The 24-year-old enters the game averaging 17.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, and the Latvian has recorded a double-double in five consecutive games.

Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, Tom Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell

Spurs vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Mavericks haven't exactly been electric at home this season, but the Spurs are among the worst road teams (4-9) in the NBA. The probable return of Doncic should be enough for the Mavs to pick up a 20th win of the season.

Where to Watch Spurs vs Mavericks?

The game will be broadcast live on TNT from 8:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.