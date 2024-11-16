San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 16 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks will face the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center on Saturday. Both teams are looking to bounce back, with the Mavs suffering a 115-113 loss against the Utah Jazz and the Spurs falling to a 120-115 defeat against the Lakers. This will be the second meeting between the two conference rivals.

The Mavs won the season opener against the Spurs, but they come into the game in dire form, without a win in their last four games. More worryingly, they have committed 35 turnovers in their most recent defeats to the Jazz and Warriors.

Simply put, the Mavs are a real force when Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combine well on the court but the depth behind that isn't at the same standard. Klay Thompson, though showing flashes here and there, still needs time to gel with the core of the team but recent signs suggest that he’s slowly getting into the stride.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Spurs have turned their form around slightly in the last five games, picking up three wins. However, they have not fared too fondly in the last 10 meetings against the Mavs, finding themselves on the winning side on just one occasion. Victor Wembanyama & Co. will need to be at their absolute best if the Spurs want to walk out against the Mavs with a long-awaited win.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 16

San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Spurs are expected to be without Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan, as the pair are currently sidelined with ankle and thumb fractures, respectively. Sochan suffered a thumb fracture during Monday's game against the Clippers and is scheduled for surgery this week, meaning he will spend yet more time on the treatment table.

The Spurs are likely to use the same starting lineup they used against the Lakers, featuring Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes, Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul, and Stephon Castle.

Point Guards Chris Paul Stephon Castle Tre Jones Blake Wesley Shooting Guards Devin Vassell Malaki Branham Small Forwards Julian Champagnie Jeremy Sochan Keldon Johnson Power Forwards Harrison Barnes Zach Collins Harrison Ingram Center Victor Wembanyama Sandro Mamukelashvili Charles Bassey

Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Dante Exum underwent surgery this week after sustaining a wrist injury and will miss this game. Meanwhile, both PJ Washington and Luka Doncic are dealing with knee injuries. Washington is questionable, while Doncic is doubtful for the game.

The Mavs fans will be hoping that players will be able to have more of an effect on the game this time around after being quiet in recent times. Expectation on Doncic is also high; he has delivered in the past and will have to deliver again in this time of need.

Jason Kidd is likely to use a lineup featuring Maxi Kleber, Dereck Lively II, Luka Doncic, Klay Thompson, and Quentin Grimes.

Point Guards Luka Doncic Spencer Dinwiddie Brandon Williams Shooting Guards Kyrie Irving Quentin Grimes Jaden Hardy Small Forwards Klay Thompson Naji Marshall Olivier-Maxence Prosper Power Forwards P.J. Washington Maxi Kleber Dante Exum Center Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II Dwight Powell

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.