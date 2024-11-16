San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 16, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of the five games scheduled for Saturday. Both Texas-based teams have struggled to start the season. San Antonio is 11th in the West with a 6-7 record, while Dallas is 12th with a 5-7 record.

The two Western Conference teams have faced each other 200 times in the regular season, with San Antonio holding a 115-85 lead. They met four times last season, as the Mavs swept the series.

They have already met once this season on Oct. 24, a game that Dallas won 120-109 behind Luka Doncic’s 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. The Spurs were led by Victor Wembanyama’s 17 points and nine rebounds.

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks game details and odds

The San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, Nov. 16, at American Airlines Center. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also air locally on NBCSCA and KJZZ. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Spurs (+425) vs. Mavericks (-575)

Spread: Spurs (+10.5) vs. Mavericks (-10.5)

Total (O/U): Spurs -110 (o227) vs. Mavericks -110 (u227)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Spurs will play the second game of a back-to-back after losing 120-115 to the LA Lakers in the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup on Friday. Wembanyama had 28 points and 14 rebounds but it wasn’t enough on a night when LeBron James recorded his fourth-straight triple-double.

After starting the season slow, Wemby has found his footing in the offensive end and he will be key if the Spurs are to upset the Mavs on Saturday.

Dallas last played on Thursday and lost 115-113 to the Utah Jazz. The 2024 NBA finalists are riding a four-game losing streak, something they will desperately want to put behind them as soon as possible. Doncic led the team with 37 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in Kyrie Irving’s absence.

While Doncic was great offensively, his defensive lapses provided Utah with several easy buckets. The Slovenian star needs to fix those shortcomings in his game if the Mavericks are to truly contend for a championship this season.

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks betting props

Victor Wembanyama’s points total is set at 24.5. He averages 39.0 points over the past two matchups and should be a safe bet for Saturday’s contest as well.

Klay Thompson’s point total is set at 16.5. Thompson has been highly inconsistent this season and averages just 14.8 points per game. Bet on the under here.

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Mavs are heavily favored by the oddsmakers to win at home. While Dallas should get a win, it could face difficulty in covering the spread. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total surpassing the 227-point mark.

