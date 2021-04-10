San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Match Preview - April 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks, who returned to winning ways against the Milwaukee Bucks, will take on the San Antonio Spurs in an enticing 2020-21 NBA clash at the American Airlines Center on Sunday.

The Mavericks had a poor night against the Houston Rockets but returned to form, with Kristaps Porzingis leading the way with 26 points and 17 rebounds. Luka Doncic, who has emerged as a strong candidate for the NBA MVP award this year, continued his prolific form with 27 points and nine rebounds against the Bucks.

The San Antonio Spurs, meanwhile, have lost both matches in their double-header against the Denver Nuggets. They have lost five games on the trot, despite the efforts of DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, April 11th; 8 PM ET (Monday, 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

Advertisement

Dejounte Murray and DeMar DeRozan have been the best players for the San Antonio Spurs this season.

The San Antonio Spurs’ have continued their defensive struggles in recent games, something that was highlighted by Nikola Jokic and company in the last two outings. The Spurs have relied on DeMar DeRozan, who is leading the team in both assists and points scored per game this season.

Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray is the only other Spurs player averaging more than 15 points per game. He has seen a dip in form in recent weeks, though.

The Dallas Mavericks represent a huge challenge for a struggling defense that has started games very slowly in recent weeks.

Key Player – DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has had too much to do in most games for the San Antonio Spurs this season.

He has done well and is the best playmaker and scorer in a side that has struggled for consistency since the All-Star break. His overall efficiency of just over 50% is understandable, considering the number of shots he takes per game.

Most of his best performances this season have come in losing causes, something that doesn't augur well about the San Antonio Spurs’ ability to capitalize on decent individual outings.

Advertisement

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Derrick White l Shooting Guard - Dejounte Murray l Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan l Power Forward - Keldon Johnson l Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Luka Doncic is an MVP contender for the Dallas Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks do not have to look further than Luka Doncic for inspiration. He has been consistently brilliant all season and has caught fire in recent games. The same can be said about Kristaps Porzingis too, who produced 17 rebounds and 26 points in the Mavericks' victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, Tim Hardaway Jr. has been a constant menace off the bench, while Josh Richardson has also impressed in spurts.

He produced a 100% 3-point night against the Utah Jazz, getting all five of his attempts on target. But since then, he has missed 12 straight attempts from the deep.

Nevertheless, the Dallas Mavericks have relied on the brilliance of their two European stars, with Doncic a frontrunner for the NBA MVP award this season.

Advertisement

Key Player – Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has continued in the same vein of form he has shown for most of the season, almost producing a triple-double in his last game.

Since missing two games for the Dallas Mavericks, he has helped them to a 6-1 record as he solidifies his position as one of the MVP contenders this season.

Doncic is averaging close to 29 points per game and is also leading his team in assists per outing. He is having his best ever season from the 3-point zone and has had an overall shooting efficiency of more than 55%.

Luka Doncic goes to work on NBA League Pass! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/8Z79lknWUk — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2021

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard- Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard- Josh Richardson l Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith l Power Forward- Nicolo Melli l Center- Kristaps Porzingis.

Spurs vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs are going through a terrible run of form.

The Dallas Mavericks, meanwhile, have been solid at both ends of the court and have seen dominant performances from Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic. The Mavericks are the clear favorites in this matchup.

Advertisement

The San Antonio Spurs will hope for a better defensive effort and have seen some decent individual performances from their stars. However, they face a tall task against the Dallas Mavericks.

Where to watch Spurs vs Mavericks?

The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Dallas Mavericks will be telecast on Bally Sports Southwest Dallas and Bally Sports Southwest. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.