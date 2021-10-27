San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - October 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

After a disappointing home loss to the LA Lakers, the San Antonio Spurs will fly out to play the Dallas Mavericks for an exciting NBA Western Conference bout on Thursday.

While the Mavericks are on a two-game winning streak, the Spurs have now lost three on the trot. It'll be interesting to witness the dynamic between these two young and competitive teams residing at opposite ends of the spectrum.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Thursday, October 28th; 8:30 PM ET (Friday, October 29th; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

Against the Lakers, the San Antonio Spurs did almost everything they could at both ends of the floor. But they eventually left the court with a heart-wrenching overtime loss.

This was a disappointing show down the stretch as the Spurs slumped to their third loss in four outings this season. When the LeBron James-less Lakers came visiting, Coach Popovic's side had already dropped games against Denver and Milwaukee.

The Spurs showed signs of elite offense and defense for over 50 minutes of game time before coming up just short. It is expected that they will capitalise on that in their next game.

Key Player - Jakob Poeltl

Poeltl is a lethal paint presence during crunch moments.

Jakob Poeltl dropped 27 points in the Lakers' loss, and made some clutch buckets in the dying minutes of regulation and overtime. He set solid screens and slipped surgically to finish at the rim, even with Anthony Davis breathing down his neck.

His precision in executing pick-n-roll plays with Spurs guards is a menace for defenses looking to block the passing lane. His defensive presence in the paint prevents straight-line drives. Moreover, Poeltl is more than capable of containing and cramming the opponent's big.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Derrick White; G - DeJounte Murray; F - Doug McDermott; F - Keldon Johnson; C - Jakob Poeltl.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have recently beaten the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets to get back to winning ways. It is fairly apparent from their first three games that the team has struggling for momentum.

In their latest bout against the Rockets, the Mavericks shot a dismal 27% from the three-point line. They only managed to steal a win owing to the inexperience of their opponents.

However, even with Kristaps Porzingis facing a shooting slump to start the season, players like Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. have stepped up to share the offensive load.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has gracefully become the Mavs' franchise cornerstone.

Luka Doncic received his second All-Star nod last season, and is already a bonafide star in the league. To tip off his 2021-22 campaign, the 22-year-old is averaging 24 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists per game already. He continues to be the Mavericks' go-to offensive guy in clutch scenarios.

Despite having a slow shooting night (10-25) in the last game, Doncic looked to impact his team in other ways. He pulled 14 boards, dropped seven dimes and recorded two steals & a block as well.

He is a huge talent, and can seldom be contained from making a difference on the floor.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic; G - Dwight Powell; F - Dorian Finney-Smith; F - Tim Hardaway Jr.; C - Kristaps Porzingis.

Spurs vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs were beyond impressive in their loss to the Lakers, while the Mavericks are yet to show signs of such quality basketball. Expect the visitors to bounce back with a win when they take the floor in Dallas' American Airlines Center.

Where to watch Spurs vs Mavericks?

The NBA regular-season game between the Spurs and the Mavericks will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southwest - San Antonio & Bally Sports Southwest - Dallas. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

