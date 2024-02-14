San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 14, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of the 13 NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, with the Mavericks leading the season series 2-0. The most recent game between the two teams was on Dec. 23, 2023, a game that Dallas won 144-119.

On that note, let’s take a look at the San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 14.

The Spurs hold a 115-82 all-time advantage against the Mavericks. Dallas won the most recent matchup behind Luka Doncic’s 39-point, 12-rebound and 10-assist triple-double. Jeremy Sochan led San Antonio with 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks game is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 14, at American Airlines Center. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SW-DAL and Bally Sports SW-SA. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Spurs (+440) vs. Mavericks (-600)

Spread: Spurs (+11) vs. Mavericks (-11)

Total (O/U): Spurs -110 (o239.5) vs. Mavericks -110 (u239.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks preview

The Spurs are last in the West with a 11-43 record. Their most recent game on Monday was, however, a blowout 122-99 win over the Toronto Raptors. Victor Wembanyama led San Antonio with 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks in 29 minutes, thus becoming the first rookie to put up those numbers under 30 minutes.

The Mavericks (31-23) are on a five-game win streak, the longest in the league along with the Golden State Warriors. Dallas is seventh in the West and won seven of its past 10 games.

In the most recent 112-104 win against the Washington Wizards on Monday, Doncic had another triple-double (26 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds). Kyrie Irving had 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks starting lineups

As per the Spurs’ injury report, they will be without Marcus Morris Sr. (not with the team) and Charles Bassey (ACL tear) on Wednesday. With an otherwise fairly healthy roster, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich should start Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama.

The Mavericks will be without Dante Exum (knee) on Wednesday. Luka Doncic (broken nose) and Kyrie Irving (right thumb strain) are probable but should start in all probability. Maxi Kleber (right small toe dislocation and nasal fracture) and Dereck Lively II (nose) are questionable.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd should start Doncic, Irving, Josh Green, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Victor Wembanyama has an over/under of 22.5 points for the game. While he is more than capable of scoring more than 22.5 points, there is a big chance for this game to be a blowout win for Dallas. If that happens, Wembanyama might sit most of the fourth quarter and thus end the game with under 22.5 points.

Luka Doncic has an over/under of 32.5 points, which is lower than his season average of 34.3 points. Doncic leads the league in scoring and could try his best to keep up the average. This essentially means that Doncic will end the game with over 32.5 points.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Mavericks are favored by 11 points at home and rightly so. Dallas should cover the spread for a win. The Spurs might have difficulty in keeping up with the scoring of Doncic and Irving. The game should have under 239.5 points.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!