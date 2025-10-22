San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Preview and Prediction - Oct. 22 | 2025-26 NBA Season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 22, 2025 06:40 GMT
San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Preview and Prediction - Oct. 22 | 2025-26 NBA Season. (Image Credit: Getty)
San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Preview and Prediction - Oct. 22 | 2025-26 NBA Season. (Image Credit: Getty)

The San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks will cross swords in what promises to be a blockbuster regular-season game at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday. Cooper Flagg's era will finally dawn in Dallas as the highly touted rookie will wear the Mavericks jersey for the first time in an official NBA game.

Flagg's first matchup is against another generational talent, Victor Wembanyama. The French phenom left everyone in awe of his incredible transformation in the preseason games. The Spurs' All-Star looks healthy and determined to take a massive leap as he will continue to be a matchup nightmare for every single team in the league.

The 7-foot-5 centre was the catalyst behind San Antonio's flawless 5-0 run in tune-up games leading up to the opening night fixture. On the contrary, the Mavericks played four preseason games and lost just one, with Flagg putting his versatility on full display and Dallas' depth shining bright.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview, Odds, Betting Tips and Prediction

Money line: Spurs (+110), Mavericks (-130)

Spread: Spurs (+2.5), Mavericks (-2.5)

Total over/under (o/u): Spurs o225.5 (-110), Mavericks u225.5 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview

The San Antonio Spurs looked terrific in the preseason. Victor Wembanyama was phenomenal on the court, but what stood out the most was his growth as a leader. The Paris Olympics gold medalist led by example on the court and affirmed his stance on sacrifice for the greater good of the team.

The Spurs' roster is packed with rising superstars with incredible two-way potential. With a year under his belt, Stephon Castle is expected to take a leap and thrive even more with an increased workload, especially with De'Aaron Fox out.

Apart from Wembanyama, Julian Champagnie's performance in the preseason stood out the most. The undrafted guard started in all five games and showed a great head on his young shoulders. His strong 3-point shooting was perhaps the highlight, which showed the depth in the Spurs' roster. He made 19 of his 30 attempts from beyond the arc, shooting at an efficient clip of 63.3%.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks boast a deep roster, too, but Kyrie Irving's injury is a big jolt. The franchise landed D'Angelo Russell in the offseason to fill the void left by Irving at the guard position. Russell's court vision, an already established chemistry with Anthony Davis and veteran leadership is premium for Dallas.

In the preseason, the Mavericks looked scary in patches. The team will be elite on defense from the onset, as it has all bases covered from shot blockers to defensive weapons on the perimeter. Multiple Dallas players have the skill to guard multiple positions, and in Davis, the team has a true anchor on that end.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks Starting 5s

Spurs

PG: Stephon Castle, SG: Devin Vassell, SF: Julian Champagnie, PF: Harrison Barnes, C: Victor Wembanyama.

Mavericks

PG: D'Angelo Russell, SG: Klay Thompson, SF: Cooper Flagg, PF: Anthony Davis, C: Dereck Lively II.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Betting Tips

Cooper Flagg is favored to score over 15.5 points in his regular-season debut for the Mavericks.

Victor Wembanyama is favored to record over 3.5 blocks and over 10.5 rebounds in the Spurs' season opener.

Anthony Davis is favored to score under 24.5 points.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction

The Spurs enter the season with a ton of confidence after steamrolling their opponents in preseason. However, their recent win streak is likely to be halted by the more deep and versatile Mavericks squad. Expect Dallas to begin their season with a victory as it plays at home, with the support of the electrifying fans behind it.

Edited by Atishay Jain
