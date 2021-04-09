San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 9th, 2021| NBA season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets will host the San Antonio Spurs at the Ball Arena on Friday for the second time in the 2020-21 NBA; the Nuggets won their first game 106-96 on Wednesday.

The San Antonio Spurs are on a four-game losing run. The Spurs started well against the Denver Nuggets, scoring 32 points in the first quarter. But the Denver Nuggets were the better side down the stretch to take the win.

Dejounte Murray and Derrick White scored 18 points apiece, while DeMar DeRozan (14 points) had a subdued outing. The San Antonio Spurs were held to just six of 25 shots from the long-range and were also outrebounded 43-53 en route their ninth loss in 11 games.

The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, have been one of the best teams in the league, winning their last seven games on the trot. All their players have been able to contribute in some way or the other during this stretch. The last game was no different, as the Nuggets won without Jamal Murray.

Seven in a row and 16 of the last 19. The Denver Nuggets are scorching.



Seven in a row and 16 of the last 19. The Denver Nuggets are scorching.

Nikola Jokic led the way for the Denver Nuggets with 25 points, ten assists and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. also played a decent cameo, recording 18 points and ten rebounds on the night. The rest of the Nuggets roster also chipped in with respectable performances to round off a fabulous team effort.

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets - Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out Keita Bates-Diop and Trey Lyes for the game against the Denver Nuggets. The former is dealing with a hamstring issue, while the latter is out because of an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Lonnie Walker IV (knee) is listed as questionable, and the new acquisition Gorgui Dieng is 'day to day'.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets haven't ruled out anyone for this game but have two players listed as 'day to day'.

Starter Jamal Murray, who missed the last two games for the Denver Nuggets because of a knee injury, is questionable for this game. Meanwhile, new signing Shaquille Harrison, who signed with the team yesterday, is the other player who may not play against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets - Predicted lineups

San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan (#10) of the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will likely play with the same starting lineup they deployed in their last outing.

Dejounte Murray and Derrick White started as their two guards, while DeMar DeRozan, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl were deployed on the frontcourt.

Patty Mills, Rudy Gay and Devin Vassell will likely play the most rotation minutes off the bench against Spurs.

Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets could make a change to their lineup from the last game if Jamal Murray makes his return against the San Antonio Spurs.

In that case, Facundo Compazzo will likely be sent back to the bench, while Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic will likely retain their starting spots.

From the reserves, the likes of PJ Dozier, JaMaychal Green and Monte Morris will likely play the most minutes off the bench for the Denver Nuggets.

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets - Predicted starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray l Shooting Guard - Derrick White l Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan l Power Forward - Keldon Johnson l Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Jamal Murray l Shooting Guard - Will Barton l Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. l Power Forward - Aaron Gordon l Center - Nikola Jokic.

