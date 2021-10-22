San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will be looking to make it two wins in two when they take on the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA 2021-22 season game at the Ball Arena on Friday.

The Denver Nuggets inflicted a 110-98 loss upon the Phoenix Suns in their opening game, riding on a Nikola Jokic double-double. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs won their opener against the Orlando Magic by a scoreline of 123-97.

The Denver Nuggets are expected to make a deep postseason run if they remain healthy, while the San Antonio Spurs will certainly make a push for the playoffs.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns

Jamal Murray is a long-term absentee with a knee injury and is expected to return to playing basketball next year. European big Vlatko Cancar is a game-time decision due to a hip issue, while Micah Kiser is listed as questionable because of a groin problem.

Player Status Reason Jamal Murray Out Knee Vlatko Cancar Game-time decision Hip Micah Kiser Questionable Groin

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Orlando Magic v San Antonio Spurs

Devontae Cacok is out with a non-injury-related issue and is expected to be out until October 23rd. The other absentee is Zach Collins, who is out with a foot injury.

All other players will be available for selection.

Player Status Reason Devontae Cacok Out Not injury-related Zach Collins Out Foot

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will start the game with Derrick White and Dejounte Murray in the backcourt, with sharpshooter Doug McDermott playing at the 3. 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold winner Keldon Johnson will take his usual position in the power forward spot. Jakob Poeltl is set to start at the center position.

Devin Vassell and Lonnie Walker contributed with 19 and 17 points respectively in the game against Orlando Magic, playing 25 minutes each. They will come off the bench to provide an offensive thrust. Drew Eubanks and Keita Bates-Diop are also expected to make an appearance off the bench.

Denver Nuggets

In Jamal Murray's absence, head coach Michael Malone looks to have settled on a guard pairing of Monte Morris and Will Barton. Michael Porter Jr. signed a hefty extension in the summer and is the favorite to start at small forward against the San Antonio Spurs.

Former Orlando Magic star Aaron Gordon and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic will make up the Denver Nuggets frontcourt.

PJ Dozier will come off the bench as a back-up point guard, while Facundo Campazzo, Jeff Green, and JaMychal Green are also expected to play significant minutes.

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic

