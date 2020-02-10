San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets: Match Preview and Prediction - 10th February 2020

The San Antonio Spurs travel to Denver to face the Nuggets

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Monday, 10th February 2020 (9:00 PM ET)

Venue: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Last Game Result

San Antonio Spurs (22-30): 102-122 defeat to the Sacramento Kings (8th February)

Denver Nuggets (37-16): 117-108 win over the Phoenix Suns (8th February)

San Antonio Spurs Preview

San Antonio's season hit a new low on Saturday as Gregg Popovich's side fell to a 122-102 defeat in Sacramento. The result marked a fourth consecutive loss for the Spurs, who have now won just two of their past nine games.

The Spurs no longer have the option to make additions via trades, and Popovich has a major task on his hands to ensure that his team doesn't miss out on the postseason for the first time since 1997.

San Antonio's defense has been particularly bad over the past few weeks, and the Spurs haven't recorded a road win since Jan. 22.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has been among San Antonio's best performers

Although the Spurs have struggled over the past month, DeMar DeRozan has performed well. DeRozan enters the game averaging 23.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per contest - and the 30-year-old is also shooting a career-high 53.4 percent from the field.

Spurs Predicted Lineup:

LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Trey Lyles, Bryn Forbes, Dejounte Murray

Denver Nuggets Preview

Jamal Murray led Denver to a 117-108 win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, and the Nuggets remain just three games back from the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite a difficult schedule, the Nuggets have won five of their past six games to improve to 37-16 for the season, and Michael Malone's side possesses an impressive 20-6 record at home.

While the Nuggets are scoring a relatively low 110 points per game (19th best in the NBA), only two other teams are allowing fewer points per contest (106.2) - and Malone also has the luxury of calling upon one of the best benches in the league.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has put in several huge performances for the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic has been able to successfully overcome his slow start to the season to lead the Nuggets' ongoing playoff charge. The 24-year-old is currently averaging 20.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game, and he could thrive against a Spurs team that lacks quality in the frontcourt.

Nuggets Predicted Lineup:

Torrey Craig, Jerami Grant, Nikola Jokic, Gary Harris, Jamal Murray

Spurs vs Nuggets Match Prediction

Despite their poor form, the Spurs have picked up wins over the Celtics, Bucks, Heat, and Jazz since the turn of the year.

However, Popovich's side has won just eight games on the road this season, and the Nuggets should have enough quality to come away with a 38th win of the campaign.

Where to Watch Spurs vs Nuggets?

The game will be broadcast live on Altitude and FOX Sports Southwest - San Antonio from 9:00 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.