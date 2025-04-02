San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 2, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs travel to Mile High City on Wednesday for a matchup against the Denver Nuggets. San Antonio can win the season series if it manages to pull off a massive upset on the road. Without Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, the Spurs hope to end a five-game slump against the short-rested home team.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets look to bounce back after squandering a monster 61-point night by Nikola Jokic less than 24 hours ago. The reigning MVP exploded for a career-high, but Denver lost 140-139 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in double overtime. Jamal Murray could return after he was downgraded to out against the Timberwolves.

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Ball Arena in Denver will host the Spurs-Nuggets showdown. Basketball fans can also check the action by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Spurs (+280) vs. Nuggets (-360)

Odds: Spurs (+8.0) vs. Nuggets (-8.0)

Total: Spurs (o229.0 -110) vs. Nuggets (u229.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets preview

The San Antonio Spurs offense has unsurprisingly stuttered without Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox. San Antonio needs Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Harrison Harnes, Keldon Johnson and Chris Paul to have good games simultaneously. When two or three of the quintet struggles, the Spurs usually lose.

The Spurs have been hounded by turnovers in their five-game slump. In their 116-105 loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday, they committed 17 turnovers, including five in the final quarter. Castle and Co. have little chance of pulling off an upset if they can’t limit their turnovers.

Energy and hustle will be key for the Nuggets following a heartbreaking double overtime loss to the Timberwolves. If the hosts hold out Nikola Jokic, somebody else must pick up the slack. If cleared to play, Jamal Murray must take the scoring burden from Jokic, who logged in 53 minutes on Tuesday.

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineups

Spurs

PG: Chris Paul | PG: Stephon Castle | SG: Devin Vassell | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Bismack Biyombo

Nuggets

PG: Jamal Murray | SG: Christian Braun | SF: Michael Porter Jr. | PF: Aaron Gordon | C: DeAndre Jordan

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

The Spurs have leaned more on Stephon Castle to help carry the scoring load and run the plays on offense. This month, he is averaging 19.5 points and 4.8 assists per game. Against the short-rested Nuggets, he could keep his averages and top his 24.5 (O/U) props for points and assists.

Devin Vassell is averaging 19.1 PPG this month, but his shooting touch has been off over the last three games. During that stretch, he has only averaged 12.3 PPG. Denver could keep him in a slump by stopping him from hitting the over in his 18.5 (O/U) points prop.

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The hobbled Spurs might not have the firepower to cause an upset, but the Nuggets’ short rest could be a factor. San Antonio could lose but cover the +8.0 spread.

