San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 2, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets matchup is one of the nine NBA games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, with Denver leading the series 2-0. The Nuggets most recently beat the Spurs 117-106 on March 15.

On that note, let’s take a look at the San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 2.

The Spurs hold a 122-79 all-time advantage against the Nuggets. Denver won the most recent game between the two teams behind Nikola Jokic’s 31 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks. San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama had 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks.

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, at Ball Arena. The game begins at 9 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Altitude and Bally Sports SW-SA. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Spurs (+1000) vs. Nuggets (-2000)

Spread: Spurs (+16) vs. Nuggets (-16)

Total (O/U): Spurs -110 (o222) vs. Nuggets -110 (u222)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets preview

The Spurs (18-57) have the worst record in the West. They most recently lost 117-113 to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Wembanyama had 32 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Before Sunday’s game, Wemby dropped 40 points and 20 rebounds on the New York Knicks on Friday to upset them 130-126.

The Nuggets (52-23) are second in the West and have won seven of their past 10 games. Denver seems to have hit top form just before the playoffs. The Nuggets most recently beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-101 on Sunday. Nikola Jokic had yet another triple-double with 26 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists.

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets starting lineups, subs and rotations

Charles Bassey (left ACL tear), Jeremy Sochan (left ankle impingement), Devin Vassell (right foot), Keldon Johnson (foot) and Dominick Barlow (knee) are out Tuesday. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich should start:

PG: Tre Jones SG: Malaki Branham SF: Julian Champagnie PF: Cedi Osman C: Victor Wembanyama

The Spurs’ key substitutes should be Devonte’ Graham, Blake Wesley and Zach Collins.

Nikola Jokic (hip) and Aaron Gordon (right foot sprain) are listed as probable in the injury report. Jamal Murray is questionable with a knee injury. Vlatko Cancar (left knee) and Zeke Nnaji (thigh) are out. Denver coach Mike Malone should start:

PG: Reggie Jackson SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF: Michael Porter Jr. PF: Aaron Gordon C: Nikola Jokic

Denver’s key substitutes should be Christian Braun, Justin Holiday and Peyton Watson.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Victor Wembanyama has an over/under of 25.5 points. The French phenom has been on a tear recently and should continue that form on Tuesday and score over 25.5 points.

Nikola Jokic’s total points, rebounds and assists number is set at 47.5. The Serbian should easily surpass those numbers, as he could in the look for another triple-double and dominate the Spurs' rookie sensation.

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Nuggets are heavily favored at home. While Denver should get the win, it might not cover the spread. The Spurs have played great in the past two games and that should continue Tuesday as well. This should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total being over 222 points.