San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 6th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons are set to host the San Antonio Spurs in what would be the home team's first NBA preseason game this year. The game will be held at the Little Caesers Arena on October 6th, 2021.

The Detroit Pistons finished dead last in the Eastern Conference standings last season. As a result, they were able to bag the No. 1 overall pick in Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State during the 2021 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are coming off a convincing preseason win over the crippled Utah Jazz. With a final scoreline of 111-85, the San Antonio Spurs set a positive tone for the rest of the season ahead, with Dejounte Murray and Josh Primo dropping a game-high 17 points.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Dejounte Murray will be the San Antonio Spurs main man this season

Going into their preseason bout with the Detroit Pistons, the San Antonio Spurs will have a couple of players unavailable due to injuries. Zach Collins will miss time due to a stress fracture surgery he underwent on his left ankle while Tre Jones is doubtful to play due to a left ankle sprain.

Although Tre Jones' injury is not as serious, he is not expected to play a major role in the team's rotation, despite some flashes in the Summer League.

Player: Status: Reason: Zach Collins Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Stress Fracture Surgery Tre Jones Doubtful Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

#1 pick Cade Cunningham 2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

As expected, the Detroit Pistons are being extremely cautious with their star rookie Cade Cunningham. Despite initial reports suggesting a mild injury, Coach Dwane Casey has provided no timetable for his return. Hopes are high that the No. 1 overall pick will get fit in time to begin the NBA regular season for the Detroit Pistons.

The rest of the injury report for the Pistons' first preseason game is longer than expected. Frank Jackson, Isaiah Livers, Killian Hayes, Chris Smith and Cassius Stanley all remain out due to ankle, foot or knee issues.

Player: Status: Reason: Cade Cunningham Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain Jared Cunningham Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Hamstring; Strain Killian Hayes Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Frank Jackson Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain Isaiah Livers Out Injury/Illness - Right Foot; Surgery Chris Smith Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery Cassius Stanley Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Soreness Derrick Walter Jr. Out Injury/Illness - Right Head; Migraine

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to test out the same starting five from the previous NBA preseason game, containing Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson, Jacob Poeltl, Derrick White and Dejounte Murray.

Since their first preseason game against the Utah Jazz, it has become fairly obvious that Lonnie Walker and Derrick White will see increased playing time as a result of DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay, and Patty Mills departing through the offseason.

Dejounte Murray will assume point guard duties as his playmaking abilities require no introduction. Jakob Poeltl will most likely fill the center sport.

Detroit Pistons

Although a large part of the young core might sit this one out due to injuries, the Detroit Pistons possess enough firepower to last a preseason game. With players like Jerami Grant, Kelly Olynyk and Hamidou Diallo ready to suit up in a Pistons jersey, the matchup is something to look forward to.

Corey Joseph is an established name in the ball-handling domain and will likely take up point guard duties in Cade Cunningham's absence.

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Corey Joseph | Shooting Guard - Hamidou Diallo | Small Forward - Jerami Grant | Power Forward - Kelly Olynyk | Center - Luka Garza

