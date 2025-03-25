San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Tuesday. San Antonio is 13th in the West with a 31-39 record, while Detroit is sixth in the East with a 40-32 record.

They have played each other 103 times, with the Spurs holding a 65-38 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Feb. 21 when the Pistons won 125-110, behind Cade Cunningham’s 25 points and 12 assists, while San Antonio was led by De’Aaron Fox’s 27 points and four steals.

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons game details and odds

The San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 25, at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FDSNDTX/TV 20 Detroit and FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Spurs (+320) vs. Pistons (-400)

Spread: Spurs (+9.5) vs. Pistons (-9.5)

Total (O/U): Spurs -110 (o235) vs. Pistons -110 (u235)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Spurs are still in contention to make the play-in tournament after three straight wins. While it’s still a possibility, it doesn’t look probable, with Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox ruled out for the season.

San Antonio is coming off of a blowout 123-89 win against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Devin Vassell led the starters with 25 points, while Julian Champagnie had 20 points off the bench.

The Pistons had the worst record last season but are now in a three-way fight for the fourth seed in the East. They are going through a poor stretch of 5-5 in the past 10 games, though.

Detroit last played on Sunday and beat the New Orleans Pelicans 136-130. Ron Holland led the team in scoring off the bench, with 26 points, while Jalen Duren had a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds.

The team was without Cade Cunningham, who's dealing with a calf injury. He's questionable for Tuesday’s game as well.

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons betting props

Devin Vassell’s points total is set at 19.5. He has crossed that mark in the past two games and should be able to do so against Detroit as well. Bet on the over.

Jalen Duren’s points total, meanwhile, is set at 14.5. He has crossed that point total just twice in the past five games. Bet on the under.

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons prediction

Oddsmakers favor the Pistons to get a win at home. While we believe the same, they could struggle to cover the spread if Cade Cunningham doesn’t play. While this should be a high-scoring game, the team total might stay under 235 points.

