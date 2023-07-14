San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

Victor Wembanyama will not participate in the San Antonio Spurs July 14 contest against the Detroit Pistons. However, some high-level young talent will still be on offer, with Ausar Thompson, Marcus Sasser, and Jared Rhoden all suiting up for the Pistons.

Both Detroit and San Antonio have a 2-1 record at this juncture of the Summer League tournament, and both teams will be wanting to secure a third victory to improve their chances of progressing to the semi-finals.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons: Prediction

Even without Wembanyama in their rotation, the Spurs still have some exciting talents that can make a legitimate impact at the Summer League level. However, the Pistons have their full roster available to them and have looked dangerous on both sides of the floor.

Neither team will back down in this duel, and both have players who can be considered difference-makers. However, the Pistons' additional depth may prove to be the difference, which is why we should consider them slight favorites to win the contest.

San Antonio Spurs Summer League Roster

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. DOB Prior to NBA/Home Country Yrs. 26 Dominick Barlow F 6-10 220 05/26/03 Overtime Elite/USA 1 27 Charles Bediako C 6-11 220 03/10/02 Alabama/Canada R 22 Malaki Branham G 6-5 195 05/12/03 Ohio State/USA 1 15 Chaundee Brown G 6-6 215 12/04/98 Michigan/USA 1 42 Josh Carlton C 6-10 240 02/26/99 Le Mans (France)/USA R 30 Julian Champagnie G 6-9 210 06/29/01 St. John's/USA 1 25 Sidy Cissoko G/F 6-7 225 04/02/04 G League Ignite/France R 34 Justin Gorham F 6-8 220 08/06/98 Rytas Vilnius (Lithuania)/USA R 29 Logan Johnson G 6-2 180 10/11/99 St. Mary’s/USA R 18 Sadik Kabaca F 6-10 215 12/13/00 Galatasaray (Turkey)/Turkey R 5 Justin Kier G 6-4 195 05/30/98 Austin Spurs/USA R 46 Javante McCoy G 6-5 170 01/24/98 South Bay Lakers/USA R 36 Seth Millner G/F 6-6 200 06/29/00 Toledo/USA R 16 Erik Stevenson G 6-4 205 04/28/99 West Virginia/USA R 11 Sir’Jabari Rice G 6-4 170 12/28/98 Texas/USA R 14 Blake Wesley G 6-4 190 03/16/03 Notre Dame/USA 1

Detroit Pistons Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Nate Roberts Lbs JAN 01, 1995 28 R Jalen Duren 0 C 6-10 250 lbs NOV 18, 2003 19 1 Memphis Draft Rights Traded From NYK On 07/06/22 Jared Rhoden 8 G 6-6 210 lbs AUG 27, 1999 23 1 Seton Hall Signed On 12/26/22 Ausar Thompson 9 G 6-7 205 lbs JAN 30, 2003 20 R Overtime Elite #5 Pick In 2023 Draft Isaiah Livers 12 F 6-7 230 lbs JUL 28, 1998 24 2 Michigan #42 Pick In 2021 Draft James Wiseman 13 C 7-0 240 lbs MAR 31, 2001 22 2 Memphis Traded From GSW On 02/09/23 Stanley Umude 14 G 6-6 210 lbs APR 12, 1999 24 1 Arkansas Malcolm Cazalon 20 G 6-6 186 lbs AUG 27, 2001 21 R Mega Basket Signed On 07/02/23 Jaden Ivey 23 G 6-4 195 lbs FEB 13, 2002 21 1 Purdue #5 Pick In 2022 Draft Marcus Sasser 25 G 6-1 190 lbs SEP 21, 2000 22 R Houston Draft Rights Traded From BOS On 06/28/23 Zavier Simpson 26 G 6-0 190 lbs FEB 11, 1997 26 1 Michigan Buddy Boeheim 27 G 6-6 205 lbs NOV 11, 1999 23 1 Syracuse Keifer Sykes 29 G 6-0 180 lbs DEC 30, 1993 29 1 Green Bay Walter Ellis 38 F 6-5 200 lbs NOV 29, 1999 23 R Grand Canyon Tosan Evbuomwan 39 F 6-7 209 lbs FEB 16, 2001 22 R Princeton Xavier Brewer 46 F 6-9 215 lbs MAR 18, 2000 23 R Alabama A&M Amar Sylla 47 C 6-9 190 lbs OCT 01, 2001 21 R Senegal Jack Nunge 48 F 6-11 245 lbs FEB 20, 1999 24 R Xavier

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Spurs (+120), Pistons (-140)

Spread: Spurs (+2), Pistons (-2)

Total: 185.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons: Players to watch

Asuar Thompson and Marcus Sasser have been a high-level backcourt throughout the Summer League tournament in Las Vegas and will likely continue to make an impact during the July 14 contest against the Pistons.

Jared Rhoden has also been impressive when given the opportunity and dropped 18 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks during his most recent outing for Detroit - which is why he will likely get another start against the Spurs.

For San Antonio, Julian Champagnie, Malaki Branham, and Dominick Barlow should all be in line for another chance to impress. Without Wembanyama in the rotation, San Antonio has become more reliant on their Summer League rotation than they were to begin the tournament.

Fortunately, fellow draftee Sidy Cissoko has also been impressing for the Spurs and could be a legitimate impact-maker during the battle with the Pistons on Friday, July 14.

