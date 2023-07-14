San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

Victor Wembanyama will not participate in the San Antonio Spurs July 14 contest against the Detroit Pistons. However, some high-level young talent will still be on offer, with Ausar Thompson, Marcus Sasser, and Jared Rhoden all suiting up for the Pistons.
Both Detroit and San Antonio have a 2-1 record at this juncture of the Summer League tournament, and both teams will be wanting to secure a third victory to improve their chances of progressing to the semi-finals.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons: Prediction
Even without Wembanyama in their rotation, the Spurs still have some exciting talents that can make a legitimate impact at the Summer League level. However, the Pistons have their full roster available to them and have looked dangerous on both sides of the floor.
Neither team will back down in this duel, and both have players who can be considered difference-makers. However, the Pistons' additional depth may prove to be the difference, which is why we should consider them slight favorites to win the contest.
San Antonio Spurs Summer League Roster
Detroit Pistons Summer League Roster
San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline
Moneyline: Spurs (+120), Pistons (-140)
Spread: Spurs (+2), Pistons (-2)
Total: 185.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.
The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons: Players to watch
Asuar Thompson and Marcus Sasser have been a high-level backcourt throughout the Summer League tournament in Las Vegas and will likely continue to make an impact during the July 14 contest against the Pistons.
Jared Rhoden has also been impressive when given the opportunity and dropped 18 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks during his most recent outing for Detroit - which is why he will likely get another start against the Spurs.
For San Antonio, Julian Champagnie, Malaki Branham, and Dominick Barlow should all be in line for another chance to impress. Without Wembanyama in the rotation, San Antonio has become more reliant on their Summer League rotation than they were to begin the tournament.
Fortunately, fellow draftee Sidy Cissoko has also been impressing for the Spurs and could be a legitimate impact-maker during the battle with the Pistons on Friday, July 14.
