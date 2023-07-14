San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 14, 2023 11:33 GMT
2023 NBA Summer League - Washington Wizards v San Antonio Spurs
Sidy Cissoko, 2023 NBA Summer League - Washington Wizards v San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama will not participate in the San Antonio Spurs July 14 contest against the Detroit Pistons. However, some high-level young talent will still be on offer, with Ausar Thompson, Marcus Sasser, and Jared Rhoden all suiting up for the Pistons.

Both Detroit and San Antonio have a 2-1 record at this juncture of the Summer League tournament, and both teams will be wanting to secure a third victory to improve their chances of progressing to the semi-finals.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons: Prediction

Even without Wembanyama in their rotation, the Spurs still have some exciting talents that can make a legitimate impact at the Summer League level. However, the Pistons have their full roster available to them and have looked dangerous on both sides of the floor.

Neither team will back down in this duel, and both have players who can be considered difference-makers. However, the Pistons' additional depth may prove to be the difference, which is why we should consider them slight favorites to win the contest.

San Antonio Spurs Summer League Roster

No.PlayerPos.Ht.Wt.DOBPrior to NBA/Home CountryYrs.
26Dominick BarlowF6-1022005/26/03Overtime Elite/USA1
27Charles BediakoC6-1122003/10/02Alabama/CanadaR
22Malaki BranhamG6-519505/12/03Ohio State/USA1
15Chaundee BrownG6-621512/04/98Michigan/USA1
42Josh CarltonC6-1024002/26/99Le Mans (France)/USAR
30Julian ChampagnieG6-921006/29/01St. John's/USA1
25Sidy CissokoG/F6-722504/02/04G League Ignite/FranceR
34Justin GorhamF6-822008/06/98Rytas Vilnius (Lithuania)/USAR
29Logan JohnsonG6-218010/11/99St. Mary’s/USAR
18Sadik KabacaF6-1021512/13/00Galatasaray (Turkey)/TurkeyR
5Justin KierG6-419505/30/98Austin Spurs/USAR
46Javante McCoyG6-517001/24/98South Bay Lakers/USAR
36Seth MillnerG/F6-620006/29/00Toledo/USAR
16Erik StevensonG6-420504/28/99West Virginia/USAR
11Sir’Jabari RiceG6-417012/28/98Texas/USAR
14Blake WesleyG6-419003/16/03Notre Dame/USA1

Detroit Pistons Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Nate RobertsLbsJAN 01, 199528R
Jalen Duren0C6-10250 lbsNOV 18, 2003191MemphisDraft Rights Traded From NYK On 07/06/22
Jared Rhoden8G6-6210 lbsAUG 27, 1999231Seton HallSigned On 12/26/22
Ausar Thompson9G6-7205 lbsJAN 30, 200320ROvertime Elite#5 Pick In 2023 Draft
Isaiah Livers12F6-7230 lbsJUL 28, 1998242Michigan#42 Pick In 2021 Draft
James Wiseman13C7-0240 lbsMAR 31, 2001222MemphisTraded From GSW On 02/09/23
Stanley Umude14G6-6210 lbsAPR 12, 1999241Arkansas
Malcolm Cazalon20G6-6186 lbsAUG 27, 200121RMega BasketSigned On 07/02/23
Jaden Ivey23G6-4195 lbsFEB 13, 2002211Purdue#5 Pick In 2022 Draft
Marcus Sasser25G6-1190 lbsSEP 21, 200022RHoustonDraft Rights Traded From BOS On 06/28/23
Zavier Simpson26G6-0190 lbsFEB 11, 1997261Michigan
Buddy Boeheim27G6-6205 lbsNOV 11, 1999231Syracuse
Keifer Sykes29G6-0180 lbsDEC 30, 1993291Green Bay
Walter Ellis38F6-5200 lbsNOV 29, 199923RGrand Canyon
Tosan Evbuomwan39F6-7209 lbsFEB 16, 200122RPrinceton
Xavier Brewer46F6-9215 lbsMAR 18, 200023RAlabama A&M
Amar Sylla47C6-9190 lbsOCT 01, 200121RSenegal
Jack Nunge48F6-11245 lbsFEB 20, 199924RXavier

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Spurs (+120), Pistons (-140)

Spread: Spurs (+2), Pistons (-2)

Total: 185.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons: Players to watch

Asuar Thompson and Marcus Sasser have been a high-level backcourt throughout the Summer League tournament in Las Vegas and will likely continue to make an impact during the July 14 contest against the Pistons.

Jared Rhoden has also been impressive when given the opportunity and dropped 18 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks during his most recent outing for Detroit - which is why he will likely get another start against the Spurs.

For San Antonio, Julian Champagnie, Malaki Branham, and Dominick Barlow should all be in line for another chance to impress. Without Wembanyama in the rotation, San Antonio has become more reliant on their Summer League rotation than they were to begin the tournament.

Fortunately, fellow draftee Sidy Cissoko has also been impressing for the Spurs and could be a legitimate impact-maker during the battle with the Pistons on Friday, July 14.

