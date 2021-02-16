San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - February 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Continue their Eastern Conference road trip in the 2020-21 NBA, the San Antonio Spurs will face the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.

The San Antonio Spurs, who are coming off back-to-back wins, will look to continue their winning run, as they have a chance to grab an easy victory against the struggling Detroit Pistons.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 16th, 7 PM ET (Wednesday, February 17th, 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI.

Detroit Pistons Preview

Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers

It's no secret that the Detroit Pistons are struggling right now; they are 8-19 on the season and placed second from bottom in the Eastern Conference standings.

However, the Detroit Pistons have been on a roll of late, coming off consecutive victories. Their defense has improved since the beginning of the season, and they also average the third-least turnovers in the league.

TWO IN A ROW@j_josh11 21 points / 3 rebounds@Sviat_10 18 points / 3 assists / 2 rebounds@masonplumlee 17 points / 10 assists / 10 rebounds@delonwright 17 points / 6 assists / 7 rebounds@_Beyyy15 16 points / 6 assists / 3 steals



Our bench combined for 5⃣2⃣ points tonight pic.twitter.com/2yAuRMfxoL — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 15, 2021

Making up for the lack of a decent offense, the Detroit Pistons know how to get to the charity stripe. They are ranked fifth in the NBA this season in free-throws made and attempted.

The Detroit Pistons have an opportunity to use their current momentum and grab a win against Gregg Popovich's team.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons

Emerging as an early candidate for the 'Most Improved Player' award, Jerami Grant has impressed this season.

He has improved his stats in all major categories, and has nearly doubled his shot attempts and makes. Carrying the bulk of his team's scoring burden, Grant is leading the Detroit Pistons in points, blocks and minutes played.

Jerami Grant might receive his first-ever All-Star selection this season, as he is currently tenth in the league in East Frontcourt vote-getters.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Delon Wright, G - Wayne Ellington, F - Jerami Grant, F - Blake Griffin, C - Mason Plumlee.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers

The San Antonio Spurs have found some rhythm and consistency this season. Winning five of their last six games, coach Gregg Popovich's team will hope to carry this momentum forward on their road trip.

After missing the playoffs last year, the San Antonio Spurs were not expected to be sixth in the conference standings at this point in the season. But they have shown resilience and managed to score victories against some tough teams.

The San Antonio Spurs have the seventh-best offense, and they also average the least turnovers in the league.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks

DeMar DeRozan has been the San Antonio Spurs' star player this season. He leads his team in minutes played, points and assists, and also has the highest PER (Player Efficiency Rating) on the team.

Y'all know what to do! 1 RT = 1 vote ⭐️@DeMar_DeRozan x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/lCnTltR9Fn — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 11, 2021

As usual, DeRozan has been a key player for the San Antonio Spurs in offense. He has found great chemistry with Dejounte Murray, and the two are scoring the bulk of the team's points.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray, G - Derrick White, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Keldon Johnson, C - Jakob Poeltl.

Spurs vs Pistons Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off consecutive victories, and have momentum entering this game. However, the San Antonio Spurs' superior recent record and pedigree in their lineup give them a better chance of winning this matchup.

The Detroit Pistons will need to drastically improve their rotations and defensive strategies to win this game. The absence of LaMarcus Aldridge could give center Mason Plumlee plenty of room to operate in; the latter recently posted his first-ever triple-double, and might have another big performance on Tuesday.

Where to watch Spurs vs Pistons?

The San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Detroit and FOX Sports Southwest in the US. The game will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

